Horowhenua Taste Trail Welcomes New Producers For 2022

There will be at least seven new producers joining the 2022 Horowhenua Taste Trail when gates open early on Saturday November 26.

Horowhenua Taste Trail Chair Erica Guy says participants joining the trail for the first time in 2022 include beef and lamb producers Heights Farm, hand-crafted chocolate makers Potter Brothers, chilli powder, sauce and chutney grower and maker Emoyeni, hemp powder, oil and product maker Hemp Connect, olive oil producer Waikōkopu Grove & Orchard, cider-maker Elemental Cider and long-time strawberry producer Shirley’s Strawberries. It is hoped home-baked goods maker and caterer Sweet az Pai will also join the trail.

“The richness and diversity of the new producers alongside the experienced participants will add an enhanced depth of flavour and colour to this year’s Taste Trail event,” Mrs Guy says.

She says the Taste Trail is all about providing an authentic experience that helps increase people’s understanding of what happens behind-the-scenes to create quality food products.

“Our producers share their product story, which for some has been passed down through generations while for others it is very fresh and new,” Mrs Guy says.

“The trail provides new participants with an opportunity to promote their products to a large audience, while as organisers we think it is a fantastic opportunity to highlight what a great place the Horowhenua is to grow and develop a food or beverage business given the proximity to large populations, a good climate, available labour and property.”

The new producers will join Turks Poultry, Lewis Farms, Woodhaven Gardens, Genoese Foods, Bagrie Farms, NZ Egg Group, Thoroughbred Foods, Ohau Mushrooms and The Baked Dane on the Trail. The 2022 event will be hosted on seven producer sites, with some sites hosting two or three producers. Ohau Wines will return as a preferred drinks supplier.

The 2022 Horowhenua Taste Trail is supported by principal partner Horowhenua District Council and key event partners Fonterra, Fruitfed Supplies, Rabobank and Horizons Regional Council.

The Horowhenua Taste Trail Trust Board met yesterday to confirm and discuss plans for the 2022 event to be held on November 26. Tickets will go on sale later this month.

© Scoop Media

