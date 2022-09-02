More Packaging Workers Take Strike Action To See Move To Decent Pay

Members at another major paper packaging manufacturer are striking to win decent wages with no clawbacks.

Up to 90 members at Opal Kiwi Packaging in Auckland are striking and picketing on Friday to move wage negotiations along in their latest round of bargaining for a new collective agreement.

Members have also been on an overtime ban since the beginning of August, which is significant, considering many do regular overtime and rely on it to make ends meet.

Around 80 other members at sites in Hastings and Christchurch are supporting their Auckland-based colleagues by also doing their own overtime bans.

Opal members will be striking and picketing outside their company premises on Friday morning.

WHEN: Friday 2 September

WHERE: 239 Cavendish Drive, Papatoetoe, Auckland

TIME: 7am-12pm

