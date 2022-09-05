How A Wool Pillow Can Help You Sleep Better

As soon as you entered the office, your coworkers immediately noticed your happy state of mind. You passed a beautiful smile and enthusiastically greeted everyone you met in the lobby. They asked what the story behind such a good mood was, and you responded that you had a great night’s sleep.

And how was this possible? Perhaps it is your newly bought, good-quality wool pillows, and you have noticed a significant improvement in your sleep quality. Research says that wool helps to maintain a more stable body temperature and creates a more comfortable sleeping environment.

Below are a few reasons why wool pillows can help you sleep better.

Wool pillow and better sleep

According to a study conducted by scientists, the wool fabric used for sleepwear and bedding lowers the body temperature significantly and promotes a sounder sleep. This property of wool may be attributed to specific wool properties that help improve sleep quality.

Hypoallergenic:

Do you also suffer from allergies? If yes, we recommend avoiding synthetic beddings, which go through several different processes before they are approved for use. The challenge lies in finding hypoallergenic and bacteria-resistant beddings.

Hypoallergenic beddings are made to cater to the needs of people who suffer from severe allergic reactions. Wool is a safe product to use - it comes from a natural and non-toxic source. It is excellent for people who suffer from the slightest contact with an allergen; unless you are particularly allergic to wool.

If you have toddlers at home, using wool pillows instead of goose feathers and other synthetic materials helps prevent skin rashes and common allergies.

Breathable:

Moisture absorption is a unique ability of wool, and it can draw moisture from the skin to the fabric. The natural flow of air around your head keeps you cool and dry overnight, and this reduces overheating and wetness, and you wake up to a fresh and dry pillow the following day.

Temperature regulation:

Wool is known as a temperature regulator. If there is an increase in body temperature, wool transfers moisture and heat to its fibre and releases them into a drier and more relaxed environment.

Your wool pillows can keep you in the thermal comfort zone. This temperature regulation property of a wool fabric is correlated with its breathability and moisture management properties.

Mould and Dust Mite Resistant

Allergens also come in the form of mould and dust mites. Dust mites, in particular, are a significant cause of asthma and allergic reactions. Common symptoms include sneezing, runny nose, itchy and watery eyes, postnasal drip, and coughing.

Wool’s ability to absorb and release moisture makes it naturally resistant to mould and mildew. And woollen products contain microscopic bristles and lanolin making them inhospitable to dust mites and other bacteria.

The primary source of survival dust mites is moisture, so taking it away will deprive them of an essential element of their lives.

Comfortable sleep

Whether you have toddlers at home or prefer sleeping on your stomach, wool offers excellent support to the neck and head during sleep, making it more comfortable.

With wool’s moisture absorption and temperature regulating properties, you are kept fresh all day. Wool’s fabulous fibre makes it great for pillows and is pretty firm, allowing them to retain their shape over time.

Wool pillows are a compact version of pillows that are made of synthetic fibre and other materials. You can enjoy a good night’s sleep without worrying about night sweats or colds. In hindsight, you will soon realise that you are paying for the prize of more than just one product if you invest in wool pillows.

