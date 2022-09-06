Asahi Beverages Brews Up Once-in-a-lifetime Experiences For Rugby Fans With One Year To Rugby World Cup 2023

Asahi Beverages has been busier than usual brewing - but not just beer. The team behind some of our most-loved alcohol and no-alcohol brands has been busy brewing up once-in-a-lifetime experiences for New Zealanders to enjoy through Asahi Super Dry’s status as a Worldwide Partner and the Official Beer of Rugby World Cup 2023.

The world’s third largest sporting event will attract an anticipated viewing audience of nearly 860 million viewers when it kicks off in a year’s time (8 September to 28 October 2023) in France.

Through its inaugural partnership, Asahi Super Dry drinkers can win double tickets and hospitality at stadia in France as well as once-in-a-lifetime, behind the scenes and on-field experiences that general ticket holders won’t have access to.

With one year to go until kick-off, Asahi Beverages Oceania Group CEO Robert Iervasi says excitement is building as we continue to bring enjoyment and connections to life through Asahi Super Dry and Rugby World Cup 2023.

“Our own team is very excited to be involved with Rugby World Cup 2023 in France, rugby's most prestigious tournament, as a Worldwide Partner. We share rugby’s passion and core values and are looking forward to activating and creating truly lifelong memories for not only those that attend the tournament in person, but who follow it with friends and family at bars, clubs and at home here in New Zealand.”

The 2023 partnership follows a record-breaking Rugby World Cup 2019 in Japan and reflects Asahi Beverages’ ambition to introduce more consumers to Asahi Super Dry, which was launched the same year as the first Rugby World Cup tournament in 1987. It will be the first time a Japanese brand has joined the Rugby World Cup commercial family.

Asahi Super Dry is growing quicker than the overall premium beer market in New Zealand and its support of Rugby World Cup 2023 is expected to lift demand and awareness even higher.

© Scoop Media

