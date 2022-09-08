Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

ASB Announced As Official Sponsor Of Rugby World Cup 2021

Thursday, 8 September 2022, 11:33 am
Press Release: ASB

ASB has today announced it will become the Official Sponsor of Rugby World Cup 2021– using the tournament to help inspire future generations.

Teams from 12 countries will converge on Auckland and Whangārei in October and November this year for the postponed Rugby World Cup 2021 event.

ASB Chief Transformation Officer Lohit Kalburgi says the sponsorship is a natural extension of ASB’s long-standing support of rugby, in partnership with New Zealand Rugby (NZR).

“We have been a proud partner of NZR since 2015, supporting the Black Ferns, All Blacks and Māori All Blacks.

“The Black Ferns have had an incredible past few years, winning the 2017 World Cup and gold at the Tokyo Olympics, and we’re excited to be by their side as they take on the world again, right here in New Zealand.

“Rugby is in Kiwis’ blood and we’d love to see a sell-out Eden Park for the Black Ferns’ first Rugby World Cup match against Australia on 8 October – let’s be sure the team knows the country is behind them.”

Rugby World Cup 2021 Tournament Director, Michelle Hooper said, " ASB are long-term sponsors of the Black Ferns and we are excited to have them on board in a wider capacity with Rugby World Cup 2021 and helping us to supercharge women’s rugby with some exciting community announcements to follow shortly.”

Tickets to the Rugby World Cup are on sale now.

