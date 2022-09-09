Seeka To Invest In Katikati Seasonal Worker Accommodation

New Zealand produce company Seeka has announced that it will build new Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) accommodation housing 140 people in Katikati situated at Sharp Road, replacing the existing facility.

The purpose-built accommodation will significantly increase the number of people able to be accommodated in the area and includes two recreational lounges and modern amenities such as wifi.

Michael Franks, Seeka's Chief Executive said, "Our RSEs are highly valued and have been a huge help during the labour shortage throughout the kiwifruit harvest and more recently our orchard operations. It is important that we are providing quality living arrangements for their time with us and this project will deliver them a comfortable home away from home."

Franks explained that the upgrade has been planned since 2018 but was delayed due to uncertainty around the RSE programme.

Franks said these workers complement the 800 permanent staff and 4,500 seasonal workers the horticulture company needs each year.

© Scoop Media

