ChargeNet Calls On Wellingtonians To Join Their Hunt For A New Wellington Charging Site

New Zealand’s nationwide EV charging network, ChargeNet is making a public plea for Wellingtonians’ help. ChargeNet, which has a network of more than 280 strategically positioned rapid DC charging stations across the country, is on the hunt for a new hyper-rapid charging site in the Wellington CBD. An appropriate space for such infrastructure has been extremely difficult to come by as we move away from the traditional single-charger sites, says ChargeNet’s Director, Damon Birchfield.

“We just haven't been able to find a site with suitable power available to host hyper-rapid charging stations. We’ve been on the hunt for a site in central Wellington since 2021, with no luck so far. That’s why we’re reaching out to the public for help,” says Birchfield.

EV charging in Wellington presents some unique challenges, with a lack of off-street parking in some areas of the city making overnight charging difficult for EV owners. This makes it critical that the city has a network of rapid, multi-point EV charging stations, where multiple EVs can charge at once.

A charging site in the CBD, Birchfield says, would complement ChargeNet’s existing charging sites at Barnett St Carpark and Grey Street.

“Wellington has more than 6,052 EVs, making up approximately 11% of New Zealand’s EV fleet. Wellington has the highest rate of EV-uptake in Aotearoa New Zealand, but its compact city, and some of the unique features of the region, in particular a lack of off-street parking in some areas, makes it difficult to charge them.”

Wellingtonian Rob Birnie is a fierce EV advocate. He’s a member of the Tesla Owners’ Club of New Zealand and supports the EV advocacy work of the Better NZ Trust. He’s also a ChargeNet customer, and has strong views around the need for more public EV charging infrastructure, in Wellington and further afield.

“I don’t want to put people off buying an EV, or give them the idea that charging infrastructure isn’t adequate, but there’s a very clear need for more infrastructure in Wellington to support rapid uptake. As an EV owner, and as an advocate for greater EV adoption, it’s something I see being discussed constantly,” he says.

ChargeNet’s Birchfield says there are some criteria a potential site would need to meet, including access to a minimum of four parking bays (for up to four EVs to charge simultaneously), 24-hour access in a safe, well-lit area, close access to amenities such as public restrooms and cafés, close access to State Highway 1 and State Highway 2, and preferably a site without the need for parking permits or paid parking.

“Chief amongst all those criteria is a willing participant,” says Birchfield.

Site hosts would see a range of benefits, adding value to their site, increasing visitor numbers and the length of time they spend at the site, and getting greater visibility of their business through the ChargeNet app. They would also be demonstrating their commitment to sustainability, green initiatives, and building their brand for the future.

“Our national vehicle fleet needs to be made up of at least 30% EVs by 2035 if the country wants to meet its first emissions budget. While ChargeNet is a service people pay for, it’s also a social service. Visible, easy access to rapid charging infrastructure encourages more people to make the switch to EVs, leading to lower emissions, and to healthier people and environment. It also supports Aotearoa’s transition to a net zero emissions economy.”

ChargeNet is asking Wellingtonians to submit their suggestions or expressions of interest here.

