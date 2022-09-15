Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

TradeWindow Issues Share Options To Independent Directors

Thursday, 15 September 2022, 12:49 pm
Press Release: TradeWindow

Auckland, NZ. TradeWindow (NZX: TWL) is issuing 300,000 options (Options) to the three Independent Directors of TradeWindow, being Alasdair MacLeod, Diana Puketapu and Philip Norman, as approved by resolution at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held online on 14 September 2022. The issue of the Options is to occur today (15 September 2022).

Each Option will, upon vesting and exercise of the Option, entitle the holder to one ordinary share in the Company. The Options will be issued today (15 September 2022) but with an effective date of 14 September 2022 (Effective Date), with a nil issue price and will vest in the following tranches:

  • 2/3 of options vest on 30 September 2023
  • 1/3 of options vest on 30 September 2024

The exercise price for the Options is the VWAP of TradeWindow Shares over the 20 Business Day period prior to the Effective Date, subject to a floor price of NZ$0.70 per share (i.e., whichever is higher).

TradeWindow considers that issuing the Options to the Independent Directors will assist in aligning incentives with those of the shareholders of TradeWindow and in encouraging those directors to pursue long term value creation for the Company.

Following the issue of the Options the total number of shares, live options, and deferred share rights is:

Ordinary Shares: 100,804,700

Options: 1,537,238

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from TradeWindow on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Air New Zealand: Welcome First Shipment Of Sustainable Aviation Fuel Into Aotearoa
Air New Zealand will reach its next stop on its Flight NZ0 journey and will next week welcome the first of many shipments of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) into Aotearoa ready to power the airline's fleet... More>>



Insurance Council: July Extreme Weather Insurance Claims Hit $43.7m
New claims data released today by the Insurance Council of New Zealand Te Kāhui Inihua o Aotearoa (ICNZ) show that weeks of extreme weather over July resulted in 6,266 general insurance claims with a provisional value of $43.7 million... More>>



MBIE: Tender For New All-of-Government Recruitment Services Contract Paused
New Zealand Government Procurement (NZGP) has today announced that the tender process for a new All-of-Government recruitment services contract has been paused to allow for further engagement with government agencies... More>>


Statistics: GDP Increases 1.7 Percent In June 2022 Quarter
Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 1.7 percent in the June 2022 quarter, following a 0.2 percent fall in the March 2022 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>


MOVE Logistics: Goes Full Steam Ahead With Green Shipping Solution
MOVE Logistics Group (MOVE) is going full steam ahead on green coastal shipping solutions with procurement approved and underway for a new methanol-capable vessel... More>>


Statistics: Dairy Commodities Sustain High Prices
Price rises across dairy commodities drove an annual increase in the value of exports for dairy products, Stats NZ said today. In the year ended July 2022, the total export value of milk powder, butter, and cheese increased $2.8 billion... More>>

<

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 