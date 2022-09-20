Gib Board Truck Drivers Walk Off The Job For Wage Increases

FIRST Union members at CV Compton Ltd in Penrose walked off the job today to improve their wage offer. The gib board transportation company had offered a range of iwage increases starting as low as 1%.

FIRST Union spokesperson, Emreck Brown said "CV Compton is already paying its drivers below market rates at $26 per hour. Truck drivers in Auckland are earning on or above $30 per hour, in this economy, workers can’t afford to settle for the rates CV Compton have on offer"

The strike will continue until the end of the week and workers will be picketing at 373 Neilson Street, Penrose.

"Gib is an in-demand product and FIRST Union members at CV Compton want to get back to work and get it out to customers, but not at the expense of their own wellbeing. The cost of living increases are real, and workers need increases that will lift them above that." said Mr Brown.

