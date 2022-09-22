Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Deloitte To Merge With ETOS: Bolsters Capability Supporting Clients With Outsourced Treasury Function

Thursday, 22 September 2022, 8:37 am
Press Release: Deloitte

Deloitte announced today that it will be expanding its treasury services as it merges with specialist treasury operational services firm ETOS.

Deloitte NZ Chief Executive Officer, Mike Horne said the move was an exciting one for Deloitte. “This merger will enhance the breadth of our offering to clients, as well as add to the expertise and knowledge of the Deloitte team.”

The entire ETOS team of 12 staff has joined Deloitte in Australia and New Zealand, with three based in Sydney and nine in Auckland. ETOS CEO (Bruce Edhouse) and Executive Director (Lesley Mitchell) have joined as Deloitte partners.

ETOS Chairman, Roger Kerr said “The Board of Directors and shareholders of the company - Lesley Mitchell, Richard Eaddy, and I - saw the opportunity of the merger to provide for enhanced future growth of the outsourcing services as part of the Deloitte network, including considerable benefits to employees and clients, that a private-owned company could not match.”

A complete treasury service is available now for clients with Deloitte specialists available to assist with treasury operations, implementations across all treasury practices, and advice. Other treasury functions also available include hedge accounting advice, instrument valuation, liquidity analysis and IBR (shadow credit rating).

“This was a logical next step for our business in terms of growth and is a reflection of our success and ongoing commitment to ensure our clients experience the highest level of services,” Mr Horne said.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Deloitte on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: Climate Changed – Why Climate Matters To RBNZ
The Reserve Bank of Zealand - Te Pūtea Matua is working with central banks internationally to help increase the resilience of the financial system against the risks of a changing climate... More>>


Air New Zealand: Touches Down In The Big Apple
Air New Zealand touched down at John F. Kennedy International Airport today, marking the first of its non-stop flights connecting the city of sails and the city that never sleeps... More>>



DoC: Review Predicts Big Climate Change Impact On Some Marine Mammals
A new Department of Conservation report predicts that climate change could have a major impact on some of New Zealand’s marine mammals.
Co-authored by Jim Roberts, Anemone Consultants, and Hannah Hendriks... More>>

InternetNZ: .nz Is A Trusted Domain Of Choice For Businesses And Consumers In Aotearoa
New research, released today by InternetNZ, shows that .nz remains the most trusted domain for New Zealanders and their online presence... More>>


Statistics: GDP Increases 1.7 Percent In June 2022 Quarter
Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 1.7 percent in the June 2022 quarter, following a 0.2 percent fall in the March 2022 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>


MOVE Logistics: Goes Full Steam Ahead With Green Shipping Solution
MOVE Logistics Group (MOVE) is going full steam ahead on green coastal shipping solutions with procurement approved and underway for a new methanol-capable vessel... More>>

<

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 