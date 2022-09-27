Official Rugby World Cup Sponsor ASB To Share The Love With Thousands Of Fans

Christmas is set to come early for thousands of rugby fans in Auckland and Northland, with ASB surprising families across both regions with all-inclusive passes to attend the upcoming women’s Rugby World Cup.

Teams from 12 countries will converge on Auckland and Whangārei in October and November this year for the postponed Rugby World Cup 2021 event.

ASB is working alongside rugby and community partners and local iwi to distribute thousands of its All Access packs, which include game-day tickets, transport, if required, and food and drink.

ASB Community and Sponsorship Manager Jonathan Rea says sponsoring the Rugby World Cup is about more than just backing rugby, it’s also an opportunity to share the love and the excitement with the local communities where the matches will be played.

“We know in the current environment, when many Kiwis are struggling to afford the basics, attending an event isn’t on the cards for some people.

“We hope that by taking care of the day from start to finish, we can help families experience the magic of game day, inspire the next generation of players, and of course cheer on the Black Ferns to victory.”

Rugby World Cup 2021 Tournament Director, Michelle Hooper says, “It has always been a big part of our mission to inspire our tamariki and that means putting on the most accessible Rugby World Cup in history.

“We are delighted to have ASB come on board and take that vision to another level by providing young Kiwis with the opportunity to see their heroes live in action and experience what it’s like to be part of sporting history here in Aotearoa as we host the women’s Rugby World Cup for the first time in the Southern Hemisphere.

“We hope this experience will live on in their memories and inspire them to pursue their sporting dreams.”

ASB and Black Ferns players Ariana Bayler, Theresa Fitzpatrick and Tanya Kalounivale kicked off the All Access Pass giveaway on Friday, surprising students at Henderson Intermediate in Auckland with passes to take their families to the tournament.

