Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Official Rugby World Cup Sponsor ASB To Share The Love With Thousands Of Fans

Tuesday, 27 September 2022, 3:03 pm
Press Release: ASB

 

Christmas is set to come early for thousands of rugby fans in Auckland and Northland, with ASB surprising families across both regions with all-inclusive passes to attend the upcoming women’s Rugby World Cup.

Teams from 12 countries will converge on Auckland and Whangārei in October and November this year for the postponed Rugby World Cup 2021 event.

ASB is working alongside rugby and community partners and local iwi to distribute thousands of its All Access packs, which include game-day tickets, transport, if required, and food and drink.

ASB Community and Sponsorship Manager Jonathan Rea says sponsoring the Rugby World Cup is about more than just backing rugby, it’s also an opportunity to share the love and the excitement with the local communities where the matches will be played.

“We know in the current environment, when many Kiwis are struggling to afford the basics, attending an event isn’t on the cards for some people.

“We hope that by taking care of the day from start to finish, we can help families experience the magic of game day, inspire the next generation of players, and of course cheer on the Black Ferns to victory.”

Rugby World Cup 2021 Tournament Director, Michelle Hooper says, “It has always been a big part of our mission to inspire our tamariki and that means putting on the most accessible Rugby World Cup in history.

“We are delighted to have ASB come on board and take that vision to another level by providing young Kiwis with the opportunity to see their heroes live in action and experience what it’s like to be part of sporting history here in Aotearoa as we host the women’s Rugby World Cup for the first time in the Southern Hemisphere.

“We hope this experience will live on in their memories and inspire them to pursue their sporting dreams.”

ASB and Black Ferns players Ariana Bayler, Theresa Fitzpatrick and Tanya Kalounivale kicked off the All Access Pass giveaway on Friday, surprising students at Henderson Intermediate in Auckland with passes to take their families to the tournament.

© Scoop Media

ASB Bank

ASB Bank

Helping you get one step ahead.

In 1847, ASB opened as the Auckland Savings Bank with the pledge: 'to serve the community; to grow and to help Kiwis grow'. And that is very much what ASB is about today.

ASB is a leading provider of integrated financial services in New Zealand including retail, business and rural banking, funds management and insurance.

ASB strives to consistently provide its customers with outstanding service and innovative financial solutions. They're dedicated to providing simple financial products that allow their customers to bank with them how and when they want.

We all have our own ways to measure progress, and our own stories about the things that matter to us. Whatever way you choose to measure progress, and whatever your goals, ASB is there to help you get one step ahead.

Contact ASB Bank

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


CTU: Launches Its Consultation On An Economic Development Strategy For New Zealand
NZCTU Economist Craig Renney said “We’re arriving at a turning point in New Zealand’s economic history. We need a new economic strategy that reflects our collective goals and aspirations... More>>



Commerce Commission: THL Cleared To Acquire Apollo Subject To Divestment
The Commerce Commission has granted clearance for THL Group (Australia) Pty Limited (THL), a subsidiary of Tourism Holdings Limited, to acquire 100% of the shares in Apollo Tourism & Leisure Limited (Apollo) (Proposed Acquisition)... More>>



TradeMe: Housing Supply Skyrockets By Three Quarters In 12 Months
The number of properties for sale across Aotearoa continued to soar last month, jumping a record 76 per cent when compared with August last year, according to the latest Trade Me Property Price Index... More>>



LAWA: Scientists Release Monitoring Results For 1,727 River And Lake Sites Across New Zealand
The health of monitored freshwater sites across New Zealand and how it is changing over time has been revealed by the Land, Air, Water Aotearoa (LAWA) project today. LAWA Lake Science Lead Dr Jane Groom said everyone can freely check the results of freshwater monitoring in their region... More>>


Banking Ombudsman: Frustration Over Cancelling Recurring Payments Prompts Guide Update
The Banking Ombudsman Scheme says more people using debit or credit cards for recurring payments for online subscriptions are experiencing difficulty cancelling payments, prompting it to update its guide on credit and debit cards... More>>


Reserve Bank: Our Transformation As A Modern Prudential Regulator
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua has been evolving to meet the increased expectations placed on us as a modern central bank and prudential regulator, Deputy Governor Christian Hawkesby says in a speech published today... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 