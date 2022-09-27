Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Amy Schaeffer Joins Eq Media Group As Head Of Unscripted Development In NZ

Tuesday, 27 September 2022, 6:10 pm
Press Release: EQ Media Group

Amy Schaeffer

EQ Media Group Australia & New Zealand has expanded its development division with the appointment of Amy Schaeffer as Head of Unscripted Development in New Zealand.

Schaeffer is an experienced researcher and writer who has worked across a diverse slate of unscripted projects including Crypto Bros, How Did You Do That? and The Garden Pantry. With a keen passion for storytelling and an extensive background in television presenting, audience analysis and communications, Schaeffer will bring all the elements that drive fiction into the non-fiction space pushing the edges of storytelling in innovative new ways.

“The local market is ever adapting and the unscripted production space is incredibly strong as reflected in high audience engagement,” says Schaeffer. “We want to see more Kiwi faces on screen which drives a demand for Kiwi stories. I am excited to be able to create more local stories for both domestic and international audiences and have a passion to see New Zealand content succeed on both local and global stages.”

EQ Media New Zealand-based Executive Producer Richard Fletcher says: “We are delighted to have Amy join the team in New Zealand and this appointment highlights EQ Media Group’s commitment to bringing foreign investment from international co-production partners to develop Kiwi stories and tell them to the world. We can’t wait to expand both the scope and the global reach of our local unscripted production slate.”

Recent international productions initiated from EQ Media Group’s New Zealand production company include upcoming Cooks on Fire for TVNZ, Griff’s Canadian Adventure (Channel 4 UK, BBC First Canada, Eden, ABC Australia) following Griff’s Great Kiwi Road Trip, Rhys Darby Big in Japan (TVNZ, Network 10 Australia, Abacus Media Rights) and This Could Go Anywhere (Prime, Abacus Media Rights) and Under the Vines, a comedy-drama co-produced with Libertine Pictures for AMC Networks’ Acorn TV and TVNZ.

Schaeffer is based in EQ Media Group’s Auckland office and will work alongside Richard Fletcher in NZ and Brendan Dahill in Sydney.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from EQ Media Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


CTU: Launches Its Consultation On An Economic Development Strategy For New Zealand
NZCTU Economist Craig Renney said “We’re arriving at a turning point in New Zealand’s economic history. We need a new economic strategy that reflects our collective goals and aspirations... More>>



Commerce Commission: THL Cleared To Acquire Apollo Subject To Divestment
The Commerce Commission has granted clearance for THL Group (Australia) Pty Limited (THL), a subsidiary of Tourism Holdings Limited, to acquire 100% of the shares in Apollo Tourism & Leisure Limited (Apollo) (Proposed Acquisition)... More>>



TradeMe: Housing Supply Skyrockets By Three Quarters In 12 Months
The number of properties for sale across Aotearoa continued to soar last month, jumping a record 76 per cent when compared with August last year, according to the latest Trade Me Property Price Index... More>>



LAWA: Scientists Release Monitoring Results For 1,727 River And Lake Sites Across New Zealand
The health of monitored freshwater sites across New Zealand and how it is changing over time has been revealed by the Land, Air, Water Aotearoa (LAWA) project today. LAWA Lake Science Lead Dr Jane Groom said everyone can freely check the results of freshwater monitoring in their region... More>>


Banking Ombudsman: Frustration Over Cancelling Recurring Payments Prompts Guide Update
The Banking Ombudsman Scheme says more people using debit or credit cards for recurring payments for online subscriptions are experiencing difficulty cancelling payments, prompting it to update its guide on credit and debit cards... More>>


Reserve Bank: Our Transformation As A Modern Prudential Regulator
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua has been evolving to meet the increased expectations placed on us as a modern central bank and prudential regulator, Deputy Governor Christian Hawkesby says in a speech published today... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 