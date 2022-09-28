Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Autodesk Paves Path To Digital Transformation In The Cloud

Wednesday, 28 September 2022, 12:52 pm
Press Release: Autodesk

Australia & New Zealand – Sept. 28, 2022 –Today, Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) kicks off Autodesk University (AU) 2022, the company’s annual design and make conference and premier learning experience. After two years as a digital experience, the event returns in person this year in New Orleans and runs September 27-29. 

AU brings together thousands of industry experts and thought leaders at the forefront of architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC), product design and manufacturing (D&M), and media and entertainment (M&E). Today, organisations across each of these industries face unprecedented challenges, from supply chain disruption and labor shortages to distributed teams and more. Attendees at AU will have the opportunity to hear from leaders in AEC, M&E, and D&M. Speakers from Autodesk and organisations such as the City of New Orleans, Harvard Business School, British Antarctic Survey, Amazon Studios, BBi Autosport, and more will share how they are achieving better outcomes by connecting people, processes, and technology.

“Our industries are embracing digital tools, but too often, people remain siloed in their respective jobs with disconnected processes, burdened by data that is not as useful as it could be,” said Andrew Anagnost, Autodesk president and CEO. “The time is now for our customers to fully realise the benefits of digital transformation. Our Autodesk cloud capabilities will empower the innovators and creators we serve to be more productive, and more profitable.”

Autodesk is supporting and advancing its customers’ digital transformation journeys by connecting workflows in the cloud for better outcomes and workflows. At AU, Autodesk is introducing three industry clouds: Autodesk Forma, Autodesk Flow and Autodesk Fusion. Part of the Autodesk Platform, these industry clouds will connect processes to drive new ways of working.

  • Autodesk Forma, the industry cloud for AEC, unifies building information modeling (BIM) workflows for teams who design, build, and operate the built environment. The first Forma offering will help customers extend the BIM process into planning and early-stage design.
  • Autodesk Flow, the industry cloud for M&E, connects customer workflows, data, and teams across the entire production lifecycle from earliest concept to final delivery. The first cloud product available on Flow will focus on Asset Management, giving users the ability to manage assets throughout the entire production process.
  • Autodesk Fusion, the industry cloud for D&M, connects customer data and people across the entire product development lifecycle from top floor to shop floor. Fusion 360, together with Autodesk Fusion 360 Manage with Upchain, and Prodsmart make up the initial cloud offerings within Autodesk Fusion.

“Fusion 360 is the best example of where we’re taking our industry clouds, providing a connected environment that flows up and down a project lifecycle,” said Raji Arasu, Autodesk CTO. “As we build out each industry cloud, a central cloud information model will give every collaborator the right data at the right time on the device of their choice.”

Underpinning these three clouds is Autodesk Platform Services, the set of cross-industry APIs and services formerly known as Forge. Autodesk Platform Services provides customers with the ability to customise solutions, create innovative workflows, and integrate other tools and data with our platform.

Live in New Orleans and online for audiences everywhere, Autodesk University 2022 includes mainstage sessions, panel discussions, thought leadership presentations, and industry case studies, along with Autodesk product briefings and trainings. There are more than 450 classes led by industry and product experts offering insights into the future of design and make. AU also offers free year-round access to learning content, professional development, and inspirational industry talks. Learn more about Autodesk University 2022 here.

About Autodesk

Autodesk makes software for people who make things. If you’ve ever driven a high-performance car, admired a towering skyscraper, used a smartphone, or watched a great film, chances are you’ve experienced what millions of Autodesk customers are doing with our software. Autodesk gives you the power to make anything. For more information visit autodesk.com or follow @autodesk.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Autodesk on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


CTU: Launches Its Consultation On An Economic Development Strategy For New Zealand
NZCTU Economist Craig Renney said “We’re arriving at a turning point in New Zealand’s economic history. We need a new economic strategy that reflects our collective goals and aspirations... More>>



Commerce Commission: THL Cleared To Acquire Apollo Subject To Divestment
The Commerce Commission has granted clearance for THL Group (Australia) Pty Limited (THL), a subsidiary of Tourism Holdings Limited, to acquire 100% of the shares in Apollo Tourism & Leisure Limited (Apollo) (Proposed Acquisition)... More>>



TradeMe: Housing Supply Skyrockets By Three Quarters In 12 Months
The number of properties for sale across Aotearoa continued to soar last month, jumping a record 76 per cent when compared with August last year, according to the latest Trade Me Property Price Index... More>>



LAWA: Scientists Release Monitoring Results For 1,727 River And Lake Sites Across New Zealand
The health of monitored freshwater sites across New Zealand and how it is changing over time has been revealed by the Land, Air, Water Aotearoa (LAWA) project today. LAWA Lake Science Lead Dr Jane Groom said everyone can freely check the results of freshwater monitoring in their region... More>>


Banking Ombudsman: Frustration Over Cancelling Recurring Payments Prompts Guide Update
The Banking Ombudsman Scheme says more people using debit or credit cards for recurring payments for online subscriptions are experiencing difficulty cancelling payments, prompting it to update its guide on credit and debit cards... More>>


Reserve Bank: Our Transformation As A Modern Prudential Regulator
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua has been evolving to meet the increased expectations placed on us as a modern central bank and prudential regulator, Deputy Governor Christian Hawkesby says in a speech published today... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 