PCO Wins ILANZ Award For PwC Public Sector In-house Team Of The Year

“I’m delighted that our Drafting Group won the PwC award for Public Sector In-house Team of the Year for 2022 for the work it has done in producing legislation in response to COVID-19”, Chief Parliamentary Counsel Cassie Nicholson said today. “And not just for the amazing quantity of work delivered (though that was huge) but for how we did it.”

The Parliamentary Counsel Office (PCO) drafts and publishes New Zealand’s legislation. Since December 2019, PCO’s highly skilled and dedicated staff have produced around 400 pieces of legislation for COVID.

The judges noted that PCO has played a proactive leadership role, well beyond its usual remit. It has performed to a high standard under immense pressure, always collaborating, innovating and seeking continuous improvements. This has been crucial to both the quality of the response and the rule of law.

The In-house Lawyers Association of New Zealand (ILANZ) announced the award winners at their conference in Christchurch last night.

