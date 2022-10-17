Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Zealand Equine Festival Returning Taupō

Monday, 17 October 2022, 5:47 pm
Press Release: Equifest

Education is at the heart of Equifest with 30 educators sharing their knowledge through clinics and demonstrations.

Streams of equine enthusiasts will soon be filling heading to the centre of the North Island to, as renowed equine event Equifest prepares for three days of action-packed education, shopping and competition.

Running from 28 – 30 October to Taupō’s purpose built equine facility, the Dunstan Fiber Fresh National Equestrian Centre, the event will celebrate all things horses in an equine-themed festival-style celebration.

Equifest is the only national event of its type where people come together to connect and share their passion for all equine disciplines and event organisers are committed to growing and improving the event for the region.

“After such an incredible inaugural event we are so excited to be running Equifest in Taupō again this year”, says Event Managing Director Ammie.

Last held in 2020, then postponed and subsequently canceled in 2021 due to lockdowns, Equifest attracted over 11,000 people at its first event.

“Taupō is such a great central location with great facilities, local attractions and loads of dining options that make it perfect to host an event like Equifest”.

Education remains key at Equifest with a range of educational clinics and demonstrations aimed at teaching riders how to improve their performance and get the most out of their riding. Some of the country’s best educators will be sharing their knowledge and experience with Equifest visitors, attracting people from around the country to head to Taupō.

There’ll of course be competitions on offer across jumping Western and dressage, making the event suitable for riders of all levels, experience and disciplines. And the not-to-be-missed sell-out entertainment shows will showcase the talent and pizazz of this fantastic industry.

“Our team has been working really hard to make sure we do the exhibition spaces justice for both the businesses involved and the visitors coming to the event. Times have been tough for a lot of retail and small businesses so we want to make sure we can help them as best we can,” says Ammie.

At its core, Equifest is a place for people with a shared interest in the equine community to come together and celebrate the industry from all elements. At a time when we’ve been missing social interactions and big-scale events, Equifest 2022 is exactly what the community needs to spark the passion and help it thrive.

