Movac’s Fiona Foster Takes Out This Year’s Aspiring Women In Private Capital Award

Friday, 21 October 2022, 9:53 am
Press Release: NZ Private Capital Association

The New Zealand Private Capital Association announced Movac’s Fiona Foster as the winner of this year’s celebrated Aspiring Women in Private Capital Award.

This hotly contested accolade was unveiled at the association’s annual conference in Queenstown yesterday (20 October).

Other finalists for the Aspiring Women Award were:

Hazel Martin from Pencarrow Private Equity

Lauren Fong from Icehouse Ventures

Madeleine Rogers from Direct Capital

Skye Grayson from Quidnet Ventures

Commenting on the awards, NZ Private Capital Executive Director, Colin McKinnon says: “It was good to see such a high-calibre group of finalists again this year. Their contribution to the performance of their firms and the industry was remarkable. It is worth noting that Fiona’s firm, Movac, also took out one of the top investment awards on the night.”

Entries for the Aspiring Women in Private Capital award were judged on key milestones achieved, and leadership experience to date. The finalist’s contributions to the industry, innovation, and efforts promote diversity and inclusiveness in the industry were also key considerations.

Mr McKinnon adds: “The NZ Private Capital Aspiring Women Award recognises the young women in private equity and venture capital firms who are developing into the industry leaders of the future.

“All winners and finalists on the night are inspirational for all young people wanting to make a difference and accelerate their ambitions for leadership roles.”

