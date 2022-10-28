Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

PAK’nSAVE Says No To Collectibles Reinforcing Commitment To Low Prices All Year Round

Friday, 28 October 2022, 2:38 pm
Press Release: Foodstuffs NZ

No kids toys at PAK’nSAVE this Christmas as the no-frills brand continues to say no to collectable marketing campaigns.

Instead, PAK’nSAVE is reinforcing their commitment to low supermarket prices by introducing a new no-frills advert encouraging shoppers to step up and get savey as we head into the festive season.

This year, PAK’nSAVE was ranked New Zealand’s fairest company and one of the country’s top five performing companies in the 2022 Kantar Corporate Reputation Index.

Lauren Ness, Senior Marketing Manager, PAK’nSAVE - Brand and CX says, “we don’t want our customers to be tempted with the idea of a shiny new collectable campaign, rather we want them to get excited by the idea of saving money and collecting low prices throughout their everyday shop as we head into one of the more spendy parts of the year.

“By shopping PAK’nSAVE’s low prices, there’s no limit to the amount of savings one can get in-store. We keep it simple for customers because at the end of the day everything we do; we do to save our customers money.”

You don’t need to pay a joining fee to shop the deals at PAK’nSAVE either.

All PAK’nSAVE stores have customers’ budgets in mind, the sheer size and scale of PAK’nSAVE stores means they can buy better. Quality fresh products like seafood, meat and produce and New Zealand’s favourite grocery brands are all available at PAK’nSAVE at much lower prices.

PAK’nSAVE is a practical and functional supermarket with wide aisles and good range of grocery items. Items are stacked on the shelf in their boxes so it’s easy to shop and cut costs by asking customers to pack their own bags.

So, instead of making the festive season a spendy time, make it a savey time by saying no to collectables and yes to low prices at PAK’nSAVE.

Find to shop your local PAK’nSAVE store here - https://www.paknsave.co.nz/store-finder

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Foodstuffs NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Reserve Bank: New Zealand Dollar (NZD) Falls To 14th Most Traded Currency
The NZD has fallen to be the 14th most traded currency globally, according to a global survey compiled by the Bank of International Settlements (BIS) released today... More>>



Statistics: New Zealand’s Gross Greenhouse Gas Emissions 78.8 Million Tonnes In 2020 
New Zealand’s gross greenhouse gas emissions were 78.8 million tonnes of CO2-e in the year ended December 2020, 20.8 percent higher than in 1990, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Gigs: Uber Drivers Win Employment Rights In Historic Court Case
New Zealand Uber drivers have won employment rights, with an historic ruling against the multi-billion dollar global giant arriving the morning after Labour Day. Following similar examples in the UK and France... More>>


Hnry: Sole Traders Feeling The Pinch As Inflation Bites
At least 74 per cent of Kiwi sole traders are saving less or eating into their savings to pay rising living costs as record levels of inflation bite. Sole traders make up nearly 20 per cent of New Zealand’s workforce... More>>

NZ Post: Research Shows Kiwis Spent $1.3b Online This Quarter, Down 14% On Last Year
NZ Post’s latest eCommerce Spotlight report shows Kiwis spent $1.3 billion online in the third quarter (Q3) of 2022, down 14 percent on the same quarter in 2021. NZ Post General Manager of Business Marketing Chris Wong says... More>>


Energy Resources Aotearoa: Welcomes New Energy Report
Energy Resources Aotearoa has welcomed the release of the BCG’s 'The Future Is Electric' report, commissioned by New Zealand’s leading electricity generation companies, as a thoughtful contribution to the energy policy discussion... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 