Organic Bill’s 2nd Reading Success Signals Drive For Innovation

Sunday, 30 October 2022, 7:07 pm
Press Release: Buy Pure

New Zealand’s Parliament passed the 2nd reading of the newly named ‘Organic Products and Production Bill’, on Thursday 27 October 2022, signalling a clear, positive desire to protect one of our country’s most valuable assets, certified organic.

“Since 2012, the organic sector has been working with all political parties and relevant Ministries to recognise and protect the positive contribution and value of organic to New Zealand’s economy by priming the purse of farmers and producers, contributing to carbon sequestration, enhancing biodiversity, reducing pesticide and nitrogen use, listening to market demands and making farming fun again. Certified organic is innovation in action as its multi-dimensional approach to assurance spans the whole supply chain.” Brendan Hoare, Managing Director of Buy Pure New Zealand said.

New Zealand is nearly the last OECD country to regulate organic, with only Australia lagging. The Bill will keep New Zealand in line with our major trading partners who already regulate organic.

According to Organic Aotearoa New Zealand’s 2020 market report, organic in New Zealand is valued at NZD 723 million, while the global market is valued at Eur 106 Billion and growing at approximately 9%. It is recognised internationally as the fastest growing multi-food sector in the world.

“This Bill has the whole organic sector’s engagement and our ongoing work with the Ministry of Primary Industry to develop the regulation and standards is steady. Yes, it is slow and not without its difficulties, but it is increasingly constructive, as we all come to terms with a new system. However, what is very satisfying, and refreshing to see, is all political parties singing our praises, cheering us on and wanting to protect organic now and into the future.” Brendan said.

“A Bill, with supporting regulation and a single nationally aligned standard will enable those wanting to do the right thing by climate change to simultaneously build authenticity into their claims to strengthen relationships with regulated markets and their discerning citizens. Truth, trust, and authenticity is critical at a time when greenwashing solutions to climate change and sustainability claims abound.” Brendan said.

