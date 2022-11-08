Swimming Pools Have Overtaken Sea Views As The Most Sought-After Feature When Looking For A Home

It’s no secret that Kiwis love swimming pools. Often, when we think of the ideal Kiwi summer, we picture long, hot days relaxing by a pool with a cold drink while the kids play. So it’s no surprise that lots of people put swimming pools high up on their list of must-haves when it comes to looking for a new home. What is surprising is that swimming pools have overtaken sea views as the most sought-after feature when looking for a home, according to One Roof. The second most searched feature was sea views.

Unsurprisingly, there is regional variation in what users searched for. Pools were top of the list in Auckland, Canterbury, Central North Island, Waikato and Wairarapa, but fell to the bottom five in Southland, where properties with rental potential were a priority.

So if you’ve been thinking about adding a swimming pool to your backyard, now might be the perfect time. A new swimming pool is no longer just an investment in your well-being, it’s also an investment in your property. Let’s look into the reasons for this increase in demand and how you may be able to take advantage of it as a homeowner to increase the value of your property.

What Caused This Change In Demand?

Long, Hard Lockdowns

We can safely say that the pandemic has changed the way we live. For a lot of us, our homes are our primary place to work, exercise, and relax. So because we are spending extra time in our homes, we're more aware of what they lack and are willing to spend more money on home upgrades, especially lifestyle amenities like swimming pools.

Increased Concern Over Global Warming

Concerns are slowly starting to rise as more evidence emerges about global warming's worsening effects on not only New Zealand, but the world. Global sea levels are predicted to rise about 0.6 meters by 2100. However for us Kiwis, due to ongoing land subsidence here in New Zealand, this figure is doubled to about 1.2m for large areas of the country. Rising sea levels could be one of the reasons waterfront homes are moving further down the list of most searched property features on OneRoof.

So what does this mean for you as a homeowner?

Getting a swimming pool for your home is no longer just for your own benefit but it may also increase the value of your property.

Swimming Pools Can Increase The Value Of Your Property

If you're thinking of selling your home in the future, having a pool may make it more attractive to potential buyers. A house with a water view in 2019 was estimated to be worth $242,000 more than a house without a view, according to Homes.co.nz. So now, with swimming pools surpassing sea views as the most sought-after property feature, it’s highly likely that adding a pool to your home will increase the value of your property.

However, this depends on a number of factors such as location, position of the pool, type of pool, etc. so make sure you get some professional advice before adding a swimming pool to your home purely as an investment opportunity.

Pools Are a Great Way To Stay Healthy and Fit

Swimming is a great way to improve your fitness and well-being. It's low impact so it's easy on your joints, and it provides a good full-body workout. Studies have also shown that swimming can help to boost your mood and reduce stress levels.

Pools Are Great For Entertaining

Swimming pools provide a fun and relaxing environment for friends and family. The kids will love swimming and playing games in the pool, and the adults can relax in the shade with a refreshing drink. Pool parties and barbecues are also fun. Invite your friends and neighbours over for a fun day of food, games, and swimming. The possibilities are endless when you have a swimming pool in your backyard.

The Perfect Way To Cool Down In Summer

New Zealand summers can get HOT! So in summer, nothing beats taking a dip in a pool to cool down. A pool provides the perfect escape from the heat and humidity and is the best way to relax and unwind after a long day.

Thinking of buying a swimming pool?

If you decide you want to get a swimming pool, it's important to find a reputable company that can install it correctly and offer you the best possible price. Wright Pools & Spas are a

Wellington swimming pool

supplier with over 40+ years in the industry. They are one of only two companies in NZ that have achieved the strict and exacting criteria to enable SPASA accredited

Climate Care Certification

for swimming pool installation. Creating a sustainable pool starts with how it’s installed. This means looking for ways to conserve electricity, chemicals and water. Their team of experts can talk you through the sustainable pool options available, so you can get the most out of your pool experience.

© Scoop Media

