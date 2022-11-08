Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

BePure Takes Out People’s Choice Award At Westpac Auckland Business Awards 2022

Tuesday, 8 November 2022, 3:25 pm
Press Release: BePure

Scientific wellness company BePure has been awarded the prestigious People’s Choice Award at the Westpac Auckland Business Awards 2022.

The annual Westpac Auckland Business Awards celebrate innovation, creativity, and strategic thinking in the business sector. Culminating in a black tie gala, the respected awards have been a marketing highlight on the business calendar for over 20 years.

One of the most sought-after awards, the category was entered by over 1000 companies. Unlike other categories that have an independent board of judges, the People’s Choice Award is the only consumer-voted category, with the winner decided entirely by the public. It recognises a business that has achieved success based on those that matter most to them: their community, stakeholders, staff, and customers.

“This award reaffirms that our customers share the same love and passion for our transformational products and services that we do,” says Andrew Laloli, CEO at BePure Group, which also includes BePure Wellness, BePure Clinic and Eve Wellness - the women's health brand on a mission to end the stigma around cycles, hormones, periods and sex.

BePure’s success can be attributed to trust, believes Laloli. Since the company’s inception in 2004, BePure has worked hard to earn the trust of its customers through high-strength, high-quality formulations, grounded in science and research. Inspired by its clinic roots, every BePure product is guided by the company’s core purpose, to transform lives.

“We’ve worked hard to earn this trust. We’re not in the business of churning out new products to meet trends - all of our products are created out of real need, and we never compromise on quality,” he adds.

Above all, it’s BePure’s team that the win can be put down to. “Ultimately the People’s Choice Award is a testament to the hard work of the people that make up the BePure team. They’re not only incredibly talented, they’re also incredibly passionate about what we do, which shines through in our products and service.”

