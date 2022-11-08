Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Master Builders Welcomes The Productivity Commission’s Inquiry Into New Zealand’s Resilience To Supply Chain Disruption

Tuesday, 8 November 2022, 3:29 pm
Press Release: Registered Master Builders Association

The Registered Master Builders Association has welcomed the Productivity Commission’s inquiry into New Zealand’s economic resilience to supply chain disruption.

“This is a positive step in exploring how New Zealand can improve its future resilience to supply chain disruption. We currently have a short-term and reactionary approach to such issues, but need to employ long-term, counter cyclical thinking to avoid the same situation that we face today,” said Master Builders CEO, David Kelly.

In Master Builders’ recent State of the Sector survey of over 1200 industry participants, 96% said that supply chain disruption in concert with product availability and increasing product substitution was one of the most critical issues they faced.

“The pandemic showed that the construction sector, like other areas of the economy, is vulnerable to these unpredictable disruptions. We are likely to face more of these situations in the future. Climate change is one area which has the potential to create further disruption, alongside other economic issues or further pandemics.”

“The disruption faced over the past few years was exacerbated by organisations panic buying and hoarding product. The sector is still working through this issue.”

“Ensuring security of supply through such disruptions is a critical issue for New Zealand, and we are pleased to see the Productivity Commission working through the different possible scenarios. While there are other similar sized economies to look to, many of these are in Europe so do not face the additional challenge of distance. As a price taker which is separated from other countries, New Zealand needs to think differently.”

“Master Builders looks forward to engaging with the Commission and the sector on this issue, to ensure it moves quickly”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Registered Master Builders Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



James Cook University: New Dates For Māori Settlement Of Aotearoa

New archaeological research has provided a much more precise timeline for Māori settlement of Aotearoa (New Zealand) - with human settlement taking place as early as the mid- 13th century... More>>

MIA: High Global Prices Drive Export Values For New Zealand Red Meat But Challenges Lie Ahead

High global prices continue to drive export growth for New Zealand red meat with the value of exports to almost all major markets increasing during September, however there are signs of a slow-down in some key markets... More>>


University Of Auckland: Climate Change To Alter Heights Of New Zealand Waves, Modelling Shows
Climate change may reduce the heights of New Zealand’s waves from today’s levels in autumn and summer and increase wave heights in spring and winter, according to modelling... More>>



Financial Services Council: Welcomes News Of Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr’s Reappointment

FSC CEO Richard Klipin said, “The FSC has worked closely with the Reserve Bank over the past few years and it has a critical role to play in the stability and confidence of the financial system... More>>


Westpac: Well Positioned To Support Customers

“We’ve sought to turn more Kiwis into customers through great service and competitive offers. This has translated into good growth in mortgage and business lending market share in the past six months.”.. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 