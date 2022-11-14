Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

TradeWindow And EMA Partner-up To Build Export Capability

Monday, 14 November 2022, 9:06 am
Press Release: TradeWindow

Auckland, NZ. TradeWindow (NZX: TWL), a leading Australasian TradeTech company, is partnering with the Employers and Manufacturers Association (EMA) to build trade digitisation capability within New Zealand’s export community.

New Zealand’s economy is heavily reliant on international trade, with its export industry having been worth over $77.2 billion to the economy in 20211. Food and fibre exports alone leapt to a record $53.3 billion for the year ending June 20222, indicating the scale of exports from New Zealand’s shores and the potential gains that upskilling the sector could result in for the country.

The partnership agreement is threefold, seeing TradeWindow provide 30 scholarships per annum for Export New Zealand Northern’s members to attend TradeWindow Academy; a reseller agreement of TradeWindow Origin, ExpressDoc, and Assure+; and sponsorship of the EMA.

From this month, members of Export New Zealand Northern will be eligible to receive one of 30 scholarships on offer to upskill via TradeWindow Academy’s Export Document Specialist training programme. The programme aims to equip those working in the exporter sector with the knowledge and skills to become an export documentation specialist, leading to teams working more efficiently with fewer errors, and individuals gaining targeted skills and knowledge to help advance their career in export-related fields.

The training programme runs over six weeks and is comprised of instructor-led classes, e-learning modules, and assessments.

TradeWindow CEO, AJ Smith says, “this agreement is part of TradeWindow’s desire to give back to, and help to upskill, trade stakeholders, with the scholarships on offer focused on building capability within the export sector.

“It’s important to us that we give back to our export community. This partnership is an exciting development for both sides because it not only enhances EMA’s capability around providing value-add services to its exporter members, but also exporters in the manufacturing sector that TradeWindow has not traditionally worked with in the past,” said Mr Smith.

TradeWindow Origin, a solution that issues Certificates of Origin under the delegated authority of the New Zealand Customs Service, has resulted in huge time savings for customers that have implemented the solution into their operations. For auto-approved goods, TradeWindow Origin offers a 24/7 service.

EMA CEO, Brett O’Riley noted, “The pressing demands on exporters is high, given the amount of change in recent times requiring new ways of working and a more agile response to market. We see the EMA/ExportNZ Certificate of Origin service, powered by TradeWindow Origin, as fundamental for exporters to work within on the timeframes lines they need to with their distributors and for their customers”.

1 MFAT, March 2022: An overview of New Zealand’s trade in 2021

2 Beehive.govt.nz, 19 August 2022: New Zealand food and fibre exports leap to a $53.3 billion result

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from TradeWindow on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Statistics: Annual Food Price Increase Reaches 14-year High Of 10.1 Percent

In October 2022, the annual increase was due to rises across all the broad food categories we measure. Compared with October 2021: -grocery food prices increased by 9.7 percent... More>>


Reserve Bank: Monetary Policy In Review 2017-2022

The Reserve Bank’s review of its monetary policy decisions for the period 2017-2022 was published today, including reports from two independent international experts. Reserve Bank chairman Professor Neil Quigley says the report is robust... More>>



National Road Carriers: Supports 21 Days Diesel Holdings
National Road Carriers Association (NRC) sees the Government’s announcement today to increase onshore fuel holdings to 21 days for diesel as a significant step forward... More>>




Loansmart: Personal Loans Are In High Demand

The personal loan market is facing a surge in demand. In August, Centrix reported a 10-month high in personal loan borrowing, with more than $500 million in new loans... More>>


Commerce Commission: Businesses To Benefit From Reduction In Payment Fees As New Regulation Kicks In

With a reduction in fees businesses are charged to accept Mastercard and Visa payments, the Commerce Commission says there will be immediate relief for small to medium businesses... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 