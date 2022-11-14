First Ever Forestry Expo In Rotorua This Week (18-19 Nov)

New Zealand’s first ever forestry expo event, the Fast & Forward Forestry Expo, is coming to Rotorua this Friday and Saturday 18-19 November. All are invited to attend.

Brought to you by the Forest Industry Contractors Association (FICA), CEO Prue Younger says the industry is ready to put on a good show.

“Our industry is coming together, with more than 100 heavy machines being brought in ranging from one tonne to 60 tonne. We have sold-out all trade stands and sold-out the industry dinner with Jeremy Corbett as MC, so it promises to be a great event,” she says. “and we welcome international visitors who have come over specially to attend the event”.

The Fast and Forward Forestry Expo is all about showcasing where forestry is today and where it’s heading in the future. MPI states that Forestry contributes an annual gross income of around $6.7 billion which makes up about 1.6% of New Zealand's GDP (Gross Domestic Product). It employs around 40,000 people in wood production, processing, and the commercial sector and wood products are New Zealand's third-largest export earner, behind dairy and meat.

“Let’s come together and feel proud of where forestry has got to today with mechanisation and technology, while also looking at future development opportunities. Everyone is welcome.”

The Fast and Forward Forestry Expo will bring forestry to the rest of New Zealand, showcasing innovation and advancements, career opportunities and the contribution forestry makes to the New Zealand economy, while also providing a chance for industry to come together. Trade stands will showcase all things forestry, from heaving machinery, equipment, technology, safety gear, new advancements, and innovations, to science, forestry support services, careers and more.

Entertainment will include demos and logging challenges, children’s circus and entertainers, food and beverage vendors. An industry dinner is also taking place at the Energy Events Centre on

Friday 18 November, as part of the wider event. It will include a Charity Auction to support funding further tools for the industry to manage mental health matters.

What?

The Fast and Forward Forestry Expo is happening at the Rotorua Racecourse, Fenton Streeton Friday 18 November (9am-5pm) and Saturday 19 November (9am-3pm). Koha entry at the gate. All welcome. www.fica.org.nz/fast-and-forward-forestry-expo/

