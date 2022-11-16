CardLink Helps Accelerate Electric Vehicle Charging For Customers

Business to Business payment company CardLink is launching electric vehicle charging as a new feature on their CardSmart fuel card product.

The new feature on the CardSmart fuel card combines electric and traditional fuel capabilities, enabling fleets to run their company vehicles on either Internal Combustion or Electricity without complicated payment systems. This new feature of CardSmart enables fleet owners and managers to have all on-road expenses managed through one invoice.

By adding nationwide electric vehicle charging capability in conjunction with the existing fossil fuels — which will remain an integral part of their offering — companies can transition at their own pace.

Employees driving electric vehicles can swipe the CardSmart Electric Fob to charge back to the company account, just as they do with their cards for diesel and petrol. 97% of Petrol Stations across NZ included in the CardSmart scheme, including major retailers: Mobil, Z, BP, Caltex, Waitomo, GAS, and Gull, and now drivers can now charge their vehicles when required at Chargenet charge stations.

'We are excited to add the ability to charge electric vehicles at on-road charging stations,' shares CardLink CEO, Sam Steel. 'This will enable drivers to recharge vehicles in the field and, at the same time, will alleviate range anxiety which has been a major blocker until recently between EV model range and the lack of on-road charging availability — both now fixed.'

'Customers can be assured it will be an easy transition and that there will be no surprises. We will be replicating what we've done for years with fossil fuels with an easy chargeback method for drivers to swipe a fob and the charge go back to head office.'

'While the term Fuel Card has meant petrol or diesel until now, electricity is a new fuel, it is natural we add it to the list, as we will with hydrogen in the near future too.'

With 15-minute rapid fast charge, CardLink envisage a new behaviour of on-the-road reps. Reps will be able to stop to charge and do admin while having a coffee or lunch at the charging station.

An electrifying addition for businesses to the CardSmart fuel card, as part of this new product launch, CardLink will provide free Electric on-road charging until June 30th 2023, conditions apply.

