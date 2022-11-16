Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

CardLink Helps Accelerate Electric Vehicle Charging For Customers

Wednesday, 16 November 2022, 3:44 pm
Press Release: Cardlink Systems Limited

Business to Business payment company CardLink is launching electric vehicle charging as a new feature on their CardSmart fuel card product.

The new feature on the CardSmart fuel card combines electric and traditional fuel capabilities, enabling fleets to run their company vehicles on either Internal Combustion or Electricity without complicated payment systems. This new feature of CardSmart enables fleet owners and managers to have all on-road expenses managed through one invoice.

By adding nationwide electric vehicle charging capability in conjunction with the existing fossil fuels — which will remain an integral part of their offering — companies can transition at their own pace.

Employees driving electric vehicles can swipe the CardSmart Electric Fob to charge back to the company account, just as they do with their cards for diesel and petrol. 97% of Petrol Stations across NZ included in the CardSmart scheme, including major retailers: Mobil, Z, BP, Caltex, Waitomo, GAS, and Gull, and now drivers can now charge their vehicles when required at Chargenet charge stations.

'We are excited to add the ability to charge electric vehicles at on-road charging stations,' shares CardLink CEO, Sam Steel. 'This will enable drivers to recharge vehicles in the field and, at the same time, will alleviate range anxiety which has been a major blocker until recently between EV model range and the lack of on-road charging availability — both now fixed.'

'Customers can be assured it will be an easy transition and that there will be no surprises. We will be replicating what we've done for years with fossil fuels with an easy chargeback method for drivers to swipe a fob and the charge go back to head office.'

'While the term Fuel Card has meant petrol or diesel until now, electricity is a new fuel, it is natural we add it to the list, as we will with hydrogen in the near future too.'

With 15-minute rapid fast charge, CardLink envisage a new behaviour of on-the-road reps. Reps will be able to stop to charge and do admin while having a coffee or lunch at the charging station.

An electrifying addition for businesses to the CardSmart fuel card, as part of this new product launch, CardLink will provide free Electric on-road charging until June 30th 2023, conditions apply.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Cardlink Systems Limited on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

PwC: Update From Administrators Of Ruapehu Alpine Lifts Limited 

The Government, through the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE), and Kānoa - Regional Economic Development & Investment Unit (Kānoa – RDU), have today requested the Administrators of RAL to send a letter and Life Pass Holder Support Form... More>>


Countdown: Signs Off 19% Wage Increase Over Two Years For Supermarket Team In New Collective Agreement
Countdown and FIRST Union have formally signed a new collective employment agreement that will see Countdown’s supermarket team across Aotearoa receive average wage increases of 19% over the next two years... More>>


BusinessNZ Energy Council: NZ's Energy System Ranks High, Security Key Focus

The BusinessNZ Energy Council (BEC) is proud New Zealand’s energy system remains one of the top ten globally for equitable, secure and sustainable access, but says energy security is at risk... More>>



Fonterra: Announces Divestment Of Chile Business
Fonterra is pleased to announce the divestment of its Chilean Soprole business. The divestment comprises a number of transactions that result in aggregate consideration of 591.07 billion Chilean Pesos (approximately NZD1.055 billion)... More>>


Westpac: Economic Overview, November 2022 – No Easy Way Down

Mounting pressure on domestic prices and wages means that the odds of a soft landing for the New Zealand economy are getting slimmer, according to Westpac’s latest Economic Overview... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 