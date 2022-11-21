Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Forestry Expo A Success

Monday, 21 November 2022, 11:27 am
Press Release: Forest Industry Contractors Association

New Zealand’s first forestry expo event, the Fast & Forward Forestry Expo, was held in Rotorua 18-19 November with an estimated 5000 visitors through the gates over the two-day event.

Brought together by the Forest Industry Contractors Association (FICA), CEO Prue Younger says the industry put on a great show for visitors, with an estimated 5000 visitors to the Expo over the two days.

“Our industry came together and put on an awesome event. We had more than 100 heavy machines brought to site ranging from one tonne to 60 tonne, with sold-out trade stands, hospitality, kids entertainment a hot saw competition and static displays” she says.

“A sold-out industry charity auction dinner with Jeremy Corbett as MC and keynote speaker newly appointed Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell raised more than $40,000 for a mental health and wellbeing initiative.”

“International visitors came over specially to attend the event and all the feedback received from sponsors, exhibitors and guests indicates it has been a great success.”

The Fast and Forward Forestry Expo is all about showcasing where forestry is today and where it’s heading in the future. MPI states that Forestry contributes an annual gross income of around $6.7 billion which makes up about 1.6% of New Zealand's GDP (Gross Domestic Product). It employs around 40,000 people in wood production, processing, and the commercial sector and wood products are New Zealand's third-largest export earner, behind dairy and meat.

“We’re proud of where forestry has got to today with mechanisation and technology, so it’s been great to showcase that, while also looking at future development opportunities and getting the industry together for a catch up.”

“With the feedback to date, the event will definitely be scheduled again in the future in the next 2-3 years (yet to be decided). The event would be even bigger, with those realising they had missed out on the inaugural event in 2022.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Forest Industry Contractors Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

PwC: Update From Administrators Of Ruapehu Alpine Lifts Limited 

The Government, through the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE), and Kānoa - Regional Economic Development & Investment Unit (Kānoa – RDU), have today requested the Administrators of RAL to send a letter and Life Pass Holder Support Form... More>>


Countdown: Signs Off 19% Wage Increase Over Two Years For Supermarket Team In New Collective Agreement
Countdown and FIRST Union have formally signed a new collective employment agreement that will see Countdown’s supermarket team across Aotearoa receive average wage increases of 19% over the next two years... More>>


BusinessNZ Energy Council: NZ's Energy System Ranks High, Security Key Focus

The BusinessNZ Energy Council (BEC) is proud New Zealand’s energy system remains one of the top ten globally for equitable, secure and sustainable access, but says energy security is at risk... More>>



Fonterra: Announces Divestment Of Chile Business
Fonterra is pleased to announce the divestment of its Chilean Soprole business. The divestment comprises a number of transactions that result in aggregate consideration of 591.07 billion Chilean Pesos (approximately NZD1.055 billion)... More>>


Westpac: Economic Overview, November 2022 – No Easy Way Down

Mounting pressure on domestic prices and wages means that the odds of a soft landing for the New Zealand economy are getting slimmer, according to Westpac’s latest Economic Overview... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 