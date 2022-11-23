Parrot Analytics Partners With Asharq Network To Power Asharq-Discovery FTA Channel

Global audience demand data to guide content selection for new service to maximize viewership and customer satisfaction

Los Angeles, CA – November 22, 2022 – Parrot Analytics, the global leader in audience demand measurement, has partnered with Asharq Network, a multiplatform service that includes Asharq News (a 24/7 Arabic-language multiplatform news service), and Asharq Business with Bloomberg (an exclusive content collaboration with Bloomberg Media) offering business and financial news, and Asharq Discovery (the latest addition to the network that will offer unparalleled real-life entertainment and documentaries in partnership with Warner Bros Discovery).

Asharq Network is owned by the Saudi Research and Media Group (SRMG), and the partnership with Parrot Analytics will specifically support the company’s strategy for the launch of the new FTA channel - Asharq Discovery - in the MENA region.

Parrot Analytics’ expertise in the global and MENA streaming space is set to help Asharq Discovery understand which titles, particularly documentaries, will resonate the most among audiences throughout the region. Asharq’s partnership with Parrot Analytics will build on the company’s dedication to leveraging ground-breaking technologies and global entertainment analytics to ensure its audiences have access to the region’s most in-demand content.

“We are excited to partner with Parrot Analytics on this venture to revolutionize the process of content selection for our MENA viewers.” said Nabeel Al Khatib, General Manager of Asharq News. “By helping us acquire and optimize our FTA offering for the best documentaries, lifestyle, reality and infotainment shows, Parrot Analytics' audience demand data will be a key ingredient to create consumer experiences that lead to maximum viewership and growth.”

Asharq-Discovery's launch planning is currently underway, with the aim for the new service to be available to end-users in 2023 via broadcast, streaming and third-party local apps, with a catch-up facility available on over-the-top (OTT) platforms.

“We are delighted to work with Asharq-Discovery to help uncover content and genre trends in the MENA region as we bring our global audience expertise to the Asharq team,” said Laurine Garaude, EMEA Partnerships Director for Parrot Analytics. "As the leading global content measurement company, we are looking forward to powering Asharq-Discovery’s content strategy and giving this new service the best chance for success in this highly competitive market."

In under two years, Asharq News won 33 awards, most recently by Fast Company, for “Most Innovative Company Award” in the media category. Fast Company Awards selected 42 companies making the most significant impact with their initiatives across 25 categories.

About Asharq Network

Asharq News, launched on 11.11.2020, is a 24/7, multiplatform Arabic news service reaching across the Arab world and beyond with a unique approach: news and in-depth analysis reported through the prism of the economy to empower people in their everyday lives.

The Asharq News experience is delivered through a dedicated television channel, as well as multiple digital platforms, offering continuous insights into the people, events, organisations and ideas that impact the MENA region and international markets.

An exclusive content agreement with Bloomberg Media, the business and financial information news leader, powers a key component, “Asharq Business with Bloomberg”, drawing on Bloomberg’s comprehensive coverage from more than 2,700 journalists and analysts globally.

“Asharq Business with Bloomberg” aims to become the premier Arabic-language business news provider, using multiple platforms to reach business leaders, as well as a younger generation that understands the importance of global economic, financial and corporate information. With this collaboration, Asharq Business teams (broadcast and digital) have access to Bloomberg’s extensive financial and economic content, analysis and market data, curating translated stories from Bloomberg to our platforms.

Asharq Discovery is dedicated to delivering the highest quality factual content that informs and entertains its audiences about the world in all its wonder, diversity and amazement.

The channel will offer audiences unparalleled real-life entertainment with thousands of hours' worth of premium content, including originals, premiers and exclusives, across a wide selection of genres, including Pop Sci & Engineering, Motoring & Turbo, Wildlife & Nature, Adventure & Travel, Reality & Lifestyle, Crime Mystery Docs, Arab Food Shows

