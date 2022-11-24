Solicitor General Una Jagose Heads LawFuel 2022 Power List Of New Zealand’s Most Powerful Lawyers

Solicitor General Una Jagose has been named as New Zealand's most powerful lawyer in LawFuel's sixth, annual publication of New Zealand's leading lawyers.

Ms Jagose replaces Attorney General David Parker in the Number 1 position, which continues to show women lawyers occupying the highest ranks on the List.

The List, which has 52 names, including two equal-ranked lawyers, includes 20 women and with four of the top 10 lawyers being women.

The top five lawyers on the list are Una Jagose, David Parker, Anna Rawlings (Commerce Commission), Rebecca Kitteridge (NZSIS) and Frazer Barton (NZLS President).

Among the list are 19 barristers, including new entrants like leading human rights barrister Frances Joychild KC and the lawyer who secured the return to New Zealand of former Al Jazeera journalist Charlotte Bellis, Tudor Clee.

The new entrants also include legal innovator and in-house legal expert Helen Mackay of Juno Legal and the 'cartel buster', Grant Chamberlain of the FMA.

Among other new entrants are newly appointed Bar Association President Maria Dew KC (16) and also newly appointed CEO of the Serious Fraud Office, Karen Chang (46).

A noticeable but not unexpected number of in-house counsel also make the 2022 List.

As around one-third of New Zealand lawyers now work in-house the rise of their significance is expected, lead on the List by Super Fund's Matt Whineray who is CEO rather than General Counsel, but with other in-house lawyers like the IRD's Michelle Redington (12) ANZ's David Bricklebank (15) and Fonterra's Andrew Cordner (26).

The List is compiled through both surveying the LawFuel readership and interviews with leading lawyers both at the Bar, within firms and in-house Counsel.

Parliamentarians and members of the Judiciary are excluded from nomination, other than the Attorney General and the recognition of ‘power’ is largely based upon the effectiveness and influence of the individual lawyers who make the List.

The full list can be seen at this link.

About LawFuel - LawFuel is a New Zealand-based law news and law jobs network that has provided online legal news since 2001. One of the Internet's first online law news services it has subscribers in the US, UK, Australia, New Zealand and Asia focusing content upon law firm developments, marketing and legal tech issues, as well as legal career and job news.

