Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Port Nelson Welcomes Back Bigger Ships To The Region

Saturday, 3 December 2022, 6:58 pm
Press Release: Port Nelson Ltd

On Saturday 3 December, the container vessel MSC Langsar visited Port Nelson, marking the first time a larger vessel over 260m has berthed on Main Wharf South since its redevelopment.

The $20 million dollar investment to upgrade Main Wharf South was completed in November 2021. The upgrade resulted in redeveloping the main wharf's northern section, increasing the Port’s earthquake resilience, moving main wharf container operations further away from residential neighbours, and future-proofing the Port to accommodate larger vessels.

The trend towards the use of larger vessels has continued to grow over recent years as container shipping lines seek to optimise the environmental and economic efficiency of sea freight. Port Nelson has previously been able to routinely receive vessels up to 250m in length. The arrival of MSC Langsar is part of a process to normalise the arrival of vessels up to 265m in length. This increase in operating parameters comes following the investment some years ago in a new tug, the increase in the operating length of Main Wharf South and detailed modelling and planning for larger vessel movements. With this increased vessel capacity, Port Nelson will be well-placed to sustain international vessel arrivals for many years to come.

Along with the visitation of larger vessels, Port Nelson will also benefit from new and existing shipping services coming into or back to the region, including the commencement of a new trans-Tasman service from Move Logistics, starting next week.

Move Logistics will operate a vessel between Tasmania in Australia and a number of New Zealand Ports including Nelson. The new route provides a more efficient process, streamlining coastal freight links, and enabling direct delivery of fish feed from Tasmania, reducing costs for the industry. The service set to commence with a charter vessel next week has been welcomed news by customers of the aquaculture industry.

Container shipping continues to be constrained by berthing delays, labour shortages at New Zealand ports, and the pressures from the ad-hoc sliding of planned vessels continuing to force freight costs to remain high.

The planned increased capacity from the additional services and larger vessels calling into Te Tauihu will improve reliability and hopefully reduce costs for the region’s importers and exporters.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.


Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Port Nelson Ltd on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Tertiary Education Union: “Extraordinarily Damaging” Strike To Continue At University Of Auckland
The wait continues for some Waipapa Taumata Rau | University of Auckland students who have still not received their final grades as academic staff who are members of Te Hautū Kahurangi | Tertiary Education Union extend their strike again... More>>


MBIE: Applications To Initiate A Fair Pay Agreement Open

The Fair Pay Agreements system comes into effect on 1 December, which means eligible unions can start the process to initiate a Fair Pay Agreement. They will need to apply to the Chief Executive of MBIE for approval to begin bargaining for a specific occupation or industry... More>>

Sponsored: Tips For Moving To Australia From New Zealand
Are you thinking of moving from the land of the long white cloud to the Green and Gold? In 2021, up to 2,700 Kiwis moved over to Australia, reversing a trend where Aussies came over here... More>>


FSC: Almost 70% Of Kiwis Would Struggle To Support Loved Ones Should The Worst Happen
In a cost of living crisis and rising interest rates, many Kiwis are struggling to get by. Alarmingly, New Zealanders are also significantly underinsured, putting their loved ones at risk... More>>



Statistics: New Homes Consented Per 1,000 Residents Continues To Rise
The national number of new homes consented per 1,000 residents was 9.8 in the year ended October 2022, up from 9.4 in the previous year, Stats NZ said today... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 