Three Titles Won By East Coast Entrepreneurs At National Awards Evening

Eight students from Taradale High School and two students from Gisborne’s Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Horouta Wānanga represented the East Coast region at the Young Enterprise Scheme (YES) National Awards evening, held at Te Papa, Wellington, last night.

Amongst 4,700 students from 1,000 companies nationwide, Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne teams stood tall, representing our region with pride.

East Coast teams took out three of fifteen National Excellence Awards, celebrating their hard mahi and dedication to their company values. These teams exemplify what it means to be the next generation of New Zealand businesspeople through their commitment to environmental sustainability, inclusivity, and their understanding of the balance of economic and social success.

Te Arahanga Primary Industries Award – Reed – Taradale High School

bp Award for Social Enterprise – Pūkare Cards – Taradale High School

NZ Aid Programme Award for Solving a Development Problem – Tokia Te Ora – Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Horouta Wānanga

Hundreds of guests came together to celebrate teams from around the country pitching for the title of Company of the Year. Ultimately, this title was earned by SOLE from Otago Girls’ High School.

The one-year YES program gives students an authentic learning experience that develops their entrepreneurial mindset and helps build transferable skills which are becoming increasingly sought after in employment. Students work through the process of starting a business, and as the year concludes, they are left with the tough decision of whether to continue their venture.

Hawke’s Bay YES Regional Coordinator Fran Arlidge, says that she is “confident a number of our Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne teams will continue running their businesses over the school holidays and into the new year.” Often the school year is not long enough for some businesses to get off the ground; Arlidge claims, “the second year for some of our YES teams is when the magic happens, and more doors of opportunity are opened with a little bit more time and experience.”

To learn more about YES in our region, please visit the Hawke’s Bay Chamber of Commerce website or contact Fran Arlidge.

Fran expressed her gratitude to the generous sponsors of Young Enterprise Scheme East Coast, 2022 – The Lion Foundation, Hawke’s Bay Chamber of Commerce, AWS Start-ups, EIT Te Pūkenga, Napier City Council, Hastings District Council, ANZ, OfficeMax, and Brands.co.nz.

