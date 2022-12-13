Westpac NZ Welcomes New Chief Economist

Westpac has announced the appointment of Kelly Eckhold as its new Chief Economist in New Zealand.

Westpac NZ Chief Executive Catherine McGrath says Kelly brings a wealth of crucial expertise from across the financial sector.

“The New Zealand and global economies are finding their way through a period of heightened volatility. It’s never been more important to understand the incoming trends and challenges, and what it means for our customers.

“I look forward to working closely with Kelly and drawing on his insights.”

Kelly will join the bank following a long career at the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) and most recently the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He worked at the IMF for 11 years on central banking policy in both advanced and emerging markets economies and was recently involved in the IMF’s five yearly Financial Sector Assessment Program reviews for both the US and UK.

Prior to his time at the IMF, he worked with the RBNZ for over 20 years in the economics and financial markets areas and provided advice to the Governor as part of the Monetary Policy Committee.

Kelly will take up his role at Westpac in March, filling the role vacated by Dominick Stephens.

Ms McGrath thanked Michael Gordon, who has been Acting Chief Economist.

“Michael has done an exceptional job, and will be working closely with Kelly as he steps into the role.”

