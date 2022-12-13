Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Westpac NZ Welcomes New Chief Economist

Tuesday, 13 December 2022, 2:07 pm
Press Release: Westpac

Westpac has announced the appointment of Kelly Eckhold as its new Chief Economist in New Zealand.

Westpac NZ Chief Executive Catherine McGrath says Kelly brings a wealth of crucial expertise from across the financial sector.

“The New Zealand and global economies are finding their way through a period of heightened volatility. It’s never been more important to understand the incoming trends and challenges, and what it means for our customers.

“I look forward to working closely with Kelly and drawing on his insights.”

Kelly will join the bank following a long career at the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) and most recently the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He worked at the IMF for 11 years on central banking policy in both advanced and emerging markets economies and was recently involved in the IMF’s five yearly Financial Sector Assessment Program reviews for both the US and UK.

Prior to his time at the IMF, he worked with the RBNZ for over 20 years in the economics and financial markets areas and provided advice to the Governor as part of the Monetary Policy Committee.

Kelly will take up his role at Westpac in March, filling the role vacated by Dominick Stephens.

Ms McGrath thanked Michael Gordon, who has been Acting Chief Economist.

“Michael has done an exceptional job, and will be working closely with Kelly as he steps into the role.”

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free.
Save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply) add your email address below to find out more.

Find more from Westpac on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


University of Auckland: Microplastics In Auckland’s Air Equal 3 Million Plastic Bottles Per Year, Study Suggests
Researchers from the University of Auckland calculated that 74 metric tonnes of microplastics are dropping out of the atmosphere onto the city annually, the equivalent of more than 3 million plastic bottles falling from the sky... More>>


Statistics: Retail Card Spending Increases In November
Retail card spending rose $21 million (0.3 percent) in November 2022 compared with October 2022, when adjusted for seasonal effects, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Auckland University of Technology: Media In 2022 – JMAD Media Ownership Report
The 2022 Aotearoa New Zealand Media Ownership Report from the AUT Journalism, Media & Democracy (JMAD) Research Centre observes that earlier plans to merge RNZ and TVNZ have been activated... More>>





Statistics New Zealand: International Travel: October 2022
International travel covers the number and characteristics of overseas visitors and New Zealand resident travellers (short-term movements) entering or leaving New Zealand... More>>



Forsyth Barr: Releases Carbon And ESG Ratings For Listed Companies
New Zealand listed companies are well positioned for upcoming carbon disclosure legislation although carbon reductions are tracking behind targets, according to the first comprehensive review of carbon... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 