Lionsgate Partners With Parrot Analytics To Expand Global Marketing Capabilities

Thursday, 15 December 2022, 6:12 am
Press Release: Parrot Analytics

Motion Picture Group taps Parrot Analytics to accelerate marketing innovation, analytics and audience activation in multi-year deal.

Los Angeles (December 14, 2022) - Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group has partnered with Parrot Analytics, the industry’s leading global audience analytics and content valuation company, in a multi-year marketing intelligence and innovation agreement. The partnership will enable Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group to access Parrot Analytics’ entertainment analytics and valuation product suite as the studio looks to continue its success in today’s attention economy.

“In this time of unprecedented industry transformation, we continue to be focused on innovation and successful value-creation strategies for the studio and our partners,” added Whitney Harris, SVP, Head of Data and Consumer Insights, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. “The capabilities offered by Parrot Analytics will enhance our marketing analytics and enable faster and better decision making to unlock the full value of our IP.”

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in quantifying global audience demand for content, enabling media and entertainment companies to better understand the value of content globally and respond to a rapidly evolving, digital-first audience landscape.

“Lionsgate is one of the most innovative and entrepreneurial studios in the motion picture industry and we’re thrilled to partner with such a forward-thinking team,” says Parrot Analytics CEO Wared Seger. “From content valuation to marketing analytics, the Lionsgate-Parrot Analytics teams are innovating at the cutting-edge of today’s attention economy.”

In leveraging Parrot Analytics’ global audience analytics, Lionsgate joins a rapidly growing roster of industry leaders, including such studios as Warner Bros. Discovery, NBCUniversal, and Sony Pictures; media and technology companies including Amazon, Comcast, and Google; networks such as Sky and Turner; government agencies such as Canadian Media Fund and British Film Institute; and streaming services such as HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video.

About Lionsgate

Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) encompasses world-class motion picture and television studio operations aligned with the STARZ premium global subscription platform to bring a unique and varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers around the world. The Company's film, television, subscription and location-based entertainment businesses are backed by a 17,000-title library and a valuable collection of iconic film and television franchises. A digital age company driven by its entrepreneurial culture and commitment to innovation, the Lionsgate brand is synonymous with bold, original, relatable entertainment for audiences worldwide.

