Sarah Gillies Appointed Chief Executive Of The Electricity Authority

Thursday, 22 December 2022, 12:28 pm
Press Release: Electricity Authority

Electricity Authority Chair Dr Nicki Crauford is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms Sarah Gillies as Chief Executive of the Electricity Authority, following a robust recruitment process which attracted international and local candidates.

Dr Crauford says: "I am delighted to confirm Sarah as our new Chief Executive. She has proven experience leading teams and fostering relationships across the sector, most recently in the Acting Chief Executive role. I’m confident Sarah’s appointment will provide continuity within the Authority and across industry, as the sector delivers on its critical role in the transition to a low-emissions energy system."

"Sarah is a strategic thinker, a collegial leader, and a trusted advisor to the Board. I know Authority staff and stakeholders will join me in congratulating Sarah and looking ahead to working with her in 2023 and beyond."

Sarah has extensive experience as a leader and lawyer in the private and public sectors. She joined the Electricity Authority in 2019 as General Manager Legal, Monitoring and Compliance, and helped navigate the Authority through a wide range of legal, compliance and monitoring work. She has been Acting Chief Executive of the Authority since 13 October 2022.

Ms Gillies says: "I’m excited at the opportunity to lead the Authority at this important time as we transition to a renewable energy future. I look forward to working alongside industry, government agencies, and consumer groups as we together deliver a low carbon, efficient, dynamic and secure electricity system that has the interests of consumers at its heart."

Sarah commences as permanent Chief Executive immediately.

Recruitment for Sarah’s substantive role as GM, Legal, Monitoring and Compliance, will begin early 2023.

The Electricity Authority is an independent Crown entity responsible for overseeing and regulating the New Zealand electricity market.

