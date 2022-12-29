Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ Exercise Industry Bounces Back

Thursday, 29 December 2022, 6:54 pm
Press Release: Make Lemonade

The New Zealand exercise industry has bounced back to pre-pandemic levels in 2022, according to ExerciseNZ’s latest survey.

At the same time, there is significant variation between facilities both from a location, size and demographic perspective, meaning that some facilities are still significantly below their 2019 levels and others are significantly above.

The vast majority of key industry metrics show the industry is responding well and was re-growing in 2022, ExerciseNZ chief executive Richard Beddie says.

“Perhaps most positively, business confidence is high with an average of an eight out of 10 confidence level for the future.

The key takeaway from the survey is the industry has bounced back with some clubs reporting growth of over 30 percent from 2019.

The challenges are major labour pressures with slightly less staff being paid more and unprecedented inflation is causing further pricing pressures.

But Beddie says there is very high optimism towards 2023 with most of those who own and manage facilities feeling positive about the next 12 months.

One area that continues to be a challenge for the industry is staffing, and it’s clear that there has been a slight drop in the number of full-time equivalents.

“At the same time, there is a significant increase in the overall payroll resulting in significant wage and labour pressures, as well as a very tight labour market.”

The survey compares September 2019, before the covid lockdowns to September 2022. Nearly 300 gyms and exercise facilities responded to the survey.

The survey covered issues such as total membership numbers, daily member visits, membership freezes or suspensions, revenue, group exercise classes, engagement and fees of personal trainer contractors, membership pricing, total employee changes, pay rate changes and business owners’ confidence.

It found a slight increase in revenue, but just like the change in total membership numbers, facilities have had significantly different experiences. across the range of possible answers.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Make Lemonade on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Earthquake Commission: Record Land Claims A Reminder To Take Action To Protect Your Property
The record number of insurance claims for land damage this year are a reminder to homeowners to check their insurance cover and understand how to reduce the impact of local natural hazards, the country’s natural hazard insurance provider says... More>>

Antarctica New Zealand: What’s Lurking Under Antarctica’s Dry Valleys?
A team of international scientists will head back to Antarctica this month to try and unlock the carbon secrets of the McMurdo Dry Valleys... More>>

Consumer Advocacy Council: Changes Urged To Drive Competition And Better Protect Small Electricity Consumers
Analysis commissioned by the Consumer Advocacy Council shows the big gen-tailers are using their competitive advantage at the expense of small electricity retailers and consumers are worse off as a result... More>>


Commerce Commission: Prompts Vector To Reverse Moves That Would Have Cost Electricity Consumers Millions
A Commerce Commission investigation has led to a backdown by New Zealand’s largest electricity distribution business, Vector, on moves that would have cost its customers millions of dollars over the coming decades... More>>

Statistics: Overseas Merchandise Trade: November 2022 
Overseas merchandise trade statistics provide information on imports and exports of merchandise goods between New Zealand and other countries... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 