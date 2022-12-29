NZ Digital Tech Skills Survey Under Way

NZTech is calling on tech firms, businesses and employers to provide valuable insight into skills and training needs for the Aotearoa digital tech sector.

The digital sector in Aotearoa is one of the fastest growing segments of the economy and has been a critical source of domestic economic growth.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, Ministry of Social Development, Ministry of Education, NZTech, and Toi Mai WDC are conducting an online survey to identify the digital tech skills needed by organisations that employ digital technology workers.

The survey aims to gather valuable information from industry to ensure the right skills are developed at the right time, alongside the skills pipeline from entry to career progression. The significant issue of skilled tech staff will be discussed during the NZ cyber summit next year.

The single biggest challenge for the continued growth of the tech sector and the digital transformation of other sectors is access to skills, NZTech chief executive Graeme Muller says.

“Low numbers of New Zealanders studying tech plus border closures have reduced the available supply right at the same time as demand for digital skills has grown due to increasing demand for good Kiwi tech,” he says.

“During the last 12 months we’ve also experienced rising inflation, global supply chain failure, an ongoing pandemic and wars.

“Despite everything happening around the world, the New Zealand tech ecosystem continues to grow, creating jobs and opportunities for all Kiwis.”

Meanwhile, technology has never been more important for New Zealand. From the fastest growing export sector, to reducing emissions or improving productivity across the economy, technology is critical for ensuring an equitable, sustainable and prosperous future.

The Aotearoa technology sector is a significant contributor to the New Zealand economy, creating many jobs, GDP and exports.

New Zealand’s tech sector has 113,440 employees and each new tech sector job creates 4.8 other new jobs. Investment in early stage tech firms grew 48 percent in 2020.

New Zealand’s tech sector contributed $18.8 billion to GDP in 2021 and the average tech salary last year was $100,000.

Last year, New Zealand’s tech sector exported $8 billion globally as Kiwi tech exporters’ overseas sales grew 14.4 percent.

© Scoop Media

