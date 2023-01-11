Planning Your Location Shoots – A Quick Guide (+7 Useful Tips)

"A goal without a plan is just a wish."

- Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

Planning is essential in every way. To avoid forgetting any critical elements on the day of the shoot, you should have created a list of all the supplies you will need, including lighting equipment and props. You should also record any unique requests made by the client. Your main objective is to please the customer, and arriving at the shoot fully prepared demonstrates your attention to detail and organisational skills.

It might be challenging to plan for a location shoot, but it doesn't have to be. Using the proper pre-production preparation and checklist, you can ensure that your shot goes off without a hitch.

This article offers advice on organising location shootings, from making a pre-shoot planning checklist to comprehending the technical specifications for video production. We will also go through making a successful pre-production plan that guarantees all your needs are addressed during the shoot.

7 USEFUL TIPS FOR PLANNING YOUR LOCATION SHOOTS

TIP 1. SCOUT THE LOCATION

Scouting is one of the more fun aspects of the job for a photographer, which entails taking walks and pictures all along the route.

Taking pictures while out walking forces you to slow down, fully visualise the possibilities, and pay much closer attention to detail. By doing this, you may list ideas as you view the image on film.

A few days before choosing the location for the shoot, send a crew member or yourself to do inspections. You should prepare, identify the necessary equipment, and anticipate and plan how to use lighting and audio by scouting a place in advance.

TIP 2. PICK THE BEST EQUIPMENT

It's critical to have the appropriate equipment on hand on the day of the shoot now that you have chosen your concept and location. Don't be afraid to experiment with various accessories to create unique appearances.

TIP 3. CREATE A TIMETABLE

When shooting on location, time is money because you are likely paying by the hour or for a particular time window. Having a plan reduces the amount of time you have to waste chasing issues. You may avoid wasting time wondering which scenario to shoot next by planning your shoots following the time allotted.

TIP 4. CHECK FOR POWER SOURCES

Power sources are essential yet frequently ignored.

When making your filming plans, think about where you'll obtain your power and whether you'll need to carry any additional tools, such as extension cables, power adapters, or even your car's batteries, to connect your equipment to outlets.

It is essential to bring as many batteries as you can because many outdoor places are reasonably far from any power sources.

TIP 5. COMPLY WITH NEEDED PAPERWORK

Do your research in advance because not all places are the same.

Some places may require permits for even the smallest shooting, while others may waive the requirement if your team is smaller than a specific size, your filming won't disturb nearby homes or traffic, and you're using only one camera, a tripod, and sound equipment.

You must obtain a permit from the property owners or provide a plan to them in advance whether you want to shoot on private or public land.

Don't just start shooting anyplace in public; make a plan and stick to it.

TIP 6. LIST DOWN OPTIONS

Unexpected events may and do occur, and a lack of planning can result in a nasty session and a disgruntled customer. It's essential to prepare ahead with alternate options even after you and your customer have chosen the ideal place.

TIP 7. CLEAN AS YOU GO

Doing something as simple as cleaning the location after you use it can help you get discounts in the future and spread the word about your work ethic, making it easier to lock down sites for other projects.

If you're renting or shooting on private property, do your best to leave a lasting and positive impression.

