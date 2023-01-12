ASB Offers Relief To Customers Impacted By Cyclone Hale

ASB is supporting customers and businesses affected by the extreme weather that’s battered Coromandel Peninsula and the East Coast, offering tailored packages including suspension of home loan repayments and emergency overdraft facilities for personal, business and rural customers.

ASB Central North Island Regional Manager Barry Coffey says the bank wants to hear from customers who may require emergency financial assistance as a result of the recent heavy rain, slips and flooding.

“We know there’s been significant damage in some communities and our thoughts are with everyone impacted by this wild weather. Those affected by flooding and weather damage have a daunting clean up ahead and we hope to help ease the pressure on our customers, even a little, so they can focus on the urgent tasks at hand,” says Mr Coffey.

ASB is supporting its personal, farming and business customers on a case-by-case basis with a range of emergency assistance measures, including:

Option to suspend home loan principal repayments for up to three months.

Overdraft of up to $10,000 for ASB home loan customers and up to $2,000 for other ASB personal customers, or other tailored solutions depending on the customer’s circumstances.

Tailored solutions for eligible ASB business and rural customers including access to working capital of up to $100,000.

Personal customers needing support can speak to ASB’s Financial Assistance team on 0800 27 27 35 (option 3) between 8.30am and 5.00pm Monday to Friday. Alternatively, customers can email financialassistance@asb.co.nz. Affected ASB business and rural customers should speak to their relationship manager or call 0800 272 287 if they are a business customer managed out of our Small Business centre.

More information and full terms, fees and charges can be found on ASB’s website. Detail for personal customers is available at https://www.asb.co.nz/page/relief-package/support.html while information for business, rural and corporate customers can be found at https://www.asb.co.nz/page/relief-package/business-support.html.

ASB insurance customers can contact our insurance team for assistance on 0800 200 242.

ASB’s lending criteria and terms apply. Variable rates are subject to change. Fees and charges apply, refer to asb.co.nz.

