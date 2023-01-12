Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

ASB Offers Relief To Customers Impacted By Cyclone Hale

Thursday, 12 January 2023, 11:19 am
Press Release: ASB Bank

ASB is supporting customers and businesses affected by the extreme weather that’s battered Coromandel Peninsula and the East Coast, offering tailored packages including suspension of home loan repayments and emergency overdraft facilities for personal, business and rural customers.

ASB Central North Island Regional Manager Barry Coffey says the bank wants to hear from customers who may require emergency financial assistance as a result of the recent heavy rain, slips and flooding.

“We know there’s been significant damage in some communities and our thoughts are with everyone impacted by this wild weather. Those affected by flooding and weather damage have a daunting clean up ahead and we hope to help ease the pressure on our customers, even a little, so they can focus on the urgent tasks at hand,” says Mr Coffey.

ASB is supporting its personal, farming and business customers on a case-by-case basis with a range of emergency assistance measures, including:

  • Option to suspend home loan principal repayments for up to three months.
  • Overdraft of up to $10,000 for ASB home loan customers and up to $2,000 for other ASB personal customers, or other tailored solutions depending on the customer’s circumstances.
  • Tailored solutions for eligible ASB business and rural customers including access to working capital of up to $100,000.

Personal customers needing support can speak to ASB’s Financial Assistance team on 0800 27 27 35 (option 3) between 8.30am and 5.00pm Monday to Friday. Alternatively, customers can email financialassistance@asb.co.nz. Affected ASB business and rural customers should speak to their relationship manager or call 0800 272 287 if they are a business customer managed out of our Small Business centre.

More information and full terms, fees and charges can be found on ASB’s website. Detail for personal customers is available at https://www.asb.co.nz/page/relief-package/support.html while information for business, rural and corporate customers can be found at https://www.asb.co.nz/page/relief-package/business-support.html.

ASB insurance customers can contact our insurance team for assistance on 0800 200 242.

ASB’s lending criteria and terms apply. Variable rates are subject to change. Fees and charges apply, refer to asb.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

ASB Bank

ASB Bank

Helping you get one step ahead.

In 1847, ASB opened as the Auckland Savings Bank with the pledge: 'to serve the community; to grow and to help Kiwis grow'. And that is very much what ASB is about today.

ASB is a leading provider of integrated financial services in New Zealand including retail, business and rural banking, funds management and insurance.

ASB strives to consistently provide its customers with outstanding service and innovative financial solutions. They're dedicated to providing simple financial products that allow their customers to bank with them how and when they want.

We all have our own ways to measure progress, and our own stories about the things that matter to us. Whatever way you choose to measure progress, and whatever your goals, ASB is there to help you get one step ahead.

Contact ASB Bank

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


NIWA: NZ's Warmest Year On Record, Again
It's official - last year was once again Aotearoa's warmest on record, knocking 2021 off the top spot. It was also the 8th most unusually wet year on record... More>>



Kapiti Coast District Council: Key Consenting Milestone Continues Journey For Ōtaki To North Of Levin
Kāpiti Council District Council has received a Notice of Requirement application from Waka Kotahi for its new Ōtaki to North of Levin highway - a key consenting milestone for the project to move forward... More>>


Earthquake Commission: Record Land Claims A Reminder To Take Action To Protect Your Property
The record number of insurance claims for land damage this year are a reminder to homeowners to check their insurance cover and understand how to reduce the impact of local natural hazards, the country’s natural hazard insurance provider says... More>>


Statistics: Employment Indicators: November 2022
Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for the November 2022 month (compared with the October 2022 month) were... More>>



Employsure: Financial Concerns Plague Over 70% Of Businesses Globally
Peninsula Group conducted a survey of 79,000 businesses across New Zealand, Australia, Canada, Ireland, and the UK to see what the top priorities and concerns were for employers in 2023. According to this survey, 72.3% of employers list rising costs as their top business concern... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 