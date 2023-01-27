Take Your Pick From Seeka’s Seasonal Job Variety

Over 400 jobs are up grabs as this year’s Kiwifruit season takes off in Taitokerau, and there’s something for everyone.

Horticulture employer Seeka has collaborated with Ministry of Social Development (MSD) to deliver a series of job expos for the upcoming 2023 kiwifruit season.

Expo attendees will have the opportunity to speed interview for any one of these roles next month and walk away with a job, and a kete of information to support their employment.

New Zealand’s premier produce company has positions for forklift operators, graders, packers, and supervisors for the 2023 season.

MSD Regional Commissioner, Graham MacPherson says there are several ways MSD can help support people into seasonal employment – including the New Zealand Seasonal Work Scheme (NZSWS).

“MSD can remove some of the financial barriers to seasonal employment through helping with daily transport, clothing, training, and accommodation costs.

“We know that many are feeling the pinch of the rising cost of living, and we’re keen to see that this doesn’t get in the way of our people earning a living in the North.”

A fruitful partnership

MacPherson says the longstanding partnership with Seeka has proven fruitful even in a tight labour market.

“It’s great to work with an employer that is committed to employing Northlanders and creating career pathways in a significant horticultural region.”

Open to all, the expos will make their way across Taitokerau:

Kaikohe – 8 Feb

Sessions 9.00am or 11.00am

Memorial Hall, Memorial Avenue

Moerewa – 9 Feb

Sessions 9.00am or 11.00am

Simson Park Hall, Station Rd

Kerikeri – 23 Feb

From 9.00am (Open all day)

Seeka, 153 Waipapa Rd Kerikeri

