Winston Churchill Memorial Trust Announces The 2023 Winston Churchill Fellowships

Film production, archaeological repositories and diabetic foot care are just a few of the subjects covered by the 2023 Winston Churchill Memorial Trust Fellowships, announced by The Winston Churchill Memorial Trust Board today.

The Winston Churchill Memorial Trust (WCMT) was established in 1965 with funds from both the government and the public.

Winston Churchill Fellowships help New Zealanders from all walks of life to travel overseas, research topics of significance and return with inspiration and experience that benefits their careers, communities and New Zealand.

“The nine Winston Churchill Fellowships cover a diverse range of topics - film production, archaeological repositories, community philanthropy foundations, civics education and democratic participation, parent-led community programmes for parents of impaired vision children, digital health equity, prisoner re-entry into the community, diabetic foot care, and water management” commented the Board Chair, Joy Tracey.

The 2023 Winston Churchill McNeish Writers’ Fellowship is awarded to Kathryn van Beek so she can attend a writers’ residency in Hungary. The Winston Churchill McNeish Writers’ Fellowship was established in 2012 by the late Sir James and Lady McNeish, to encourage promising writers and journalists to travel and live in other cultures.

“I would like to congratulate all the recipients. They will be bringing back to New Zealand a wealth of valuable experiences and knowledge. I look forward to hearing more about their experiences,” said Joy Tracey.

More information on the Winston Churchill Memorial Trust can be found at: http://www.communitymatters.govt.nz/winston-churchill-memorial-trust-fellowships/

https://www.facebook.com/winstonchurchillmemorialtrustnz/

2023 Winston Churchill Fellowship Recipients

Amanda Young-Hauser (Whaingaroa Raglan): To investigate if the United Kingdom Circles of Support and Accountability model, to reintegrate men into the community after serving a prison sentence for sexually abusing children, can be culturally adapted and established to work successfully in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Amio Matenga Ikihele (Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland): To explore how digital health equity is being addressed in underserved communities in the USA, to inform the development of a digital health ecosystem that aims to ensure future healthcare using digital health technologies that are culturally acceptable and equitable for Pacific communities.

Eleanor Cater (Porirua): To study the growth of community philanthropy foundations in the United Kingdom, to inform strategies to grow community philanthropic foundation investment in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Jessica Lennon (Te Papaioea Palmerston North): To explore diabetic education practice and the implementation of diabetic foot care programmes in vulnerable communities in the USA and Canada and their adaptability to the New Zealand environment.

Josh Irvine (Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland): To investigate water management practice challenges and innovative solutions and thinking in the USA and Scandinavia that can be adapted to the New Zealand environment for better water quantity and quality outcomes.

Katharine Watson (Ōtautahi Christchurch): To study physical and digital archaeological repositories in England and the USA, to see how they operate and talk to the people who run them, to learn how best to establish and run an archaeological repository and apply this knowledge in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Pietra Brettkelly (Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland): To investigate film production frameworks that shift the power imbalance that sometimes exists between filmmakers and subjects over intellectual property, story sovereignty and the financials of a film production.

Rebekah Graham (Kirikiriroa Hamilton): To investigate/research parent-led programmes by community groups that are being implemented for parents of blind, deafblind, low vision or vision-impaired young people which result in positive, abuse-free and neglect-free lives for the disabled young person and/or increased employment for blind youth and assess how they might be reworked to fit within New Zealand’s unique cultural context.

Tania Sawicki Mead (Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington): To explore the impact of voting rights at 16 years old and school-based civics education in Scotland, Wales, and Austria on young people's democratic participation and youth wellbeing, to inform debate in New Zealand about lowering the voting age and extending civics education in Aotearoa New Zealand schools.

2023 Winston Churchill McNeish Writers’ Fellowship Recipient

Kathryn van Beek (Kōpūtai Port Chalmers): Participation in a writers' residency in Hungary.

© Scoop Media