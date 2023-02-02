Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Website Launches To Simplify The Subdivision Market

Thursday, 2 February 2023, 6:02 am
Press Release: SectionsForSale

A new online platform, www.sectionsforsale.co.nz, has been launched to make it easier for buyers to find and purchase subdivided land in New Zealand. The website offers a comprehensive directory of available subdivisions, including information about location, size, and pricing.

According to the website's founders, the goal of sectionsforsale.co.nz is to provide a one-stop-shop for anyone looking to buy a subdivided section. They aim to take the hassle out of the process by providing all the information potential buyers need in one place. This will save time for both buyers and sellers and make the process of buying and selling subdivisions more straightforward.

The website features an easy-to-use interface that allows users to search for subdivisions based on location, size, and budget. There is also a section for developers to list their subdivisions for sale, providing an effective platform for them to reach a large audience of potential buyers.

"We're thrilled to be launching this platform and believe it will revolutionize the way people buy and sell subdivisions in New Zealand," said a spokesperson for sectionsforsale.co.nz. "Our aim is to simplify the process and make it easier for everyone involved."

The website is set to become a valuable resource for anyone interested in buying a subdivided section, whether they are first-time buyers or experienced property investors. With its user-friendly interface and comprehensive database, sectionsforsale.co.nz is set to make a big impact in the New Zealand property market.

