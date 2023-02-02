HBO’s Casey Bloys, Peacock’s Kelly Campbell, & The CW’s Brad Schwartz Headline 5th Annual Global Demand Awards

Leading industry executives detail decision-making process behind the year’s most in-demand content, and unveil strategies for taking on a challenging 2023 and beyond

LOS ANGELES (February 1, 2023) — Parrot Analytics today announced the line-up of high-powered guests featured during the 5th Annual Global Demand Awards.

For the third year in a row, the awards will be headlined by a virtual festival featuring interviews with the leading executives behind today’s most in-demand global hits.

“Demand Festival: Power Up!” will be held online from Monday, February 6 through Wednesday, February 8, 2023.

With a special focus on the next wave of entertainment, including developing hit franchises and navigating changing tides, the Virtual Festival will feature the entertainment executives leading our industry into a new era of creativity.

Brandon Katz, Parrot Analytics Industry Strategist and executive producer of the 5th Annual Global Demand Awards, interviewed leading executives at the industry’s most well-known and influential brands, including HBO, BBC Studios, Universal, Peacock, NBCUniversal, The CW, Bungie and Cinedigm.

These leaders shared their secret “power-ups” that boosted their strategies in developing the stories that captured global audience attention and helped make magic on our screens.

The interviews will be posted on Parrot Analytics’ YouTube Channel at 9amET each morning of the festival, with the following schedule:

Monday, February 6

Casey Bloys, Chairman & CEO, HBO & HBO Max

Chairman & CEO, HBO & HBO Max Kelly Campbell, President of Peacock and Direct-to-Consumer

President of Peacock and Direct-to-Consumer Brad Schwartz, President, CW Entertainment

Tuesday, February 7

Beatrice Springborn, President of Universal Content Productions and Universal International Studios

President of Universal Content Productions and Universal International Studios Rebecca Glashow , BBC Studios Global Distribution CEO

, BBC Studios Global Distribution CEO Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming

Wednesday, February 8

Derick Tsai, Head of Transmedia at Bungie

Head of Transmedia at Bungie Chris McGurk, Chairman and CEO of Cinedigm

About the Global Demand Awards

The Global Demand Awards is the world’s first unbiased, data-driven entertainment awards event. The winning TV series, movies and talent are determined using empirical audience demand around the world; there are no judges and no voting committees involved. Instead, winners are selected using Parrot Analytics’ global audience demand measurement system, which measures how much a TV series, movie or talent resonates with people in 200+ markets around the world, across all platforms. For more information, please visit www.globaldemandawards.com.

About Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200-plus countries. Parrot Analytics’ partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition, and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

