Edwards Law Annouces New Partner

Edwards Law has announced that Employment Lawyer Aishleen Sluiters has been promoted to Partner. Aishleen’s promotion continues the expansion of the firm’s senior team.

Aishleen has been with Edwards Law for close to 10 years. The firm has grown rapidly in that time, with offices across the country in Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga and the Hawkes Bay.

Managing Partner Blair Edwards describes Aishleen as a leader in the firm with a high level of integrity. "She is committed to achieving outstanding results for clients and has been instrumental in developing Edwards Law’s culture and client base. She provides commercially pragmatic advice based on her experience and vast technical knowledge of employment law", says Edwards.

With Aishleen back on board after a period of parental leave, she is eager to reconnect with clients and welcome new ones. Providing solution-focused advice and outstanding results remains her priority.

© Scoop Media

