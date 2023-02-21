New Minimalist Website For The COH

The COH offer co-living spaces for professionals and students who enjoy meeting others love a comfortable place to call home and want to be part of the fun in Auckland, New Zealand.

The COH offers a single room and rooms for couples. It is located in Auckland's central city and it includes laundry facilities, weekly cleaning, work spaces, rumpus room, superfast broadband, city and harbour views, movie room, and events.

The Digital Ambassador takes pride in delivering the Website Design Auckland for this small business. The Digital Ambassador is a freelance team composed of a web designer, website developer, Wordpress developer, and content writer. They offer services to small and medium-sized businesses.

