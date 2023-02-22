Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Financial Services Council Appoints David Bishop As Chief Marketing Officer

Wednesday, 22 February 2023, 11:20 am
Press Release: Financial Services Council

The Financial Services Council (FSC) has appointed David Bishop to the newly created position of Chief Marketing Officer.

FSC CEO, Richard Klipin, says, “We are thrilled to appoint David to this new role focused on driving engagement with members and the public, and continuing to grow the financial confidence and wellbeing of New Zealanders.

“David has been instrumental in the strategic growth of the FSC over the past five years though supporting members, building the team and delivering a wide range of projects, including strengthening the organisation’s marketing and communication strategies,” says Klipin.

Bishop is looking forward to playing a greater role as part of the financial services community in New Zealand and working closely with members, regulators and the Government.

“FSC research initiatives such as the Money and You reports and our annual Financial Resilience Index show how important financial confidence and wellbeing is to New Zealanders’ overall wellbeing. I am looking forward to continuing to work with the team and sector in this new role and build on the FSC’s vision,” says Bishop.

Prior to joining the FSC in 2018, Bishop worked internationally in the finance sector as a senior communication professional for government, private and not-for-profit organisations including leading business marketing and communications for HM Revenue and Customs (UK), professional services firms, and membership organisations.

Bishop has a Master’s degree in strategic marketing from Kingston University London and has recently been awarded a Master of Science from the University of Auckland. His academic research includes branding of services organisations and the value of industry collaboration, and he recently presented his latest research at the ANZ Marketing Academy Conference in Perth.

Klipin says, “The year ahead is shaping up to be a very important one for New Zealand and New Zealanders. The FSC stands ready to support Kiwis with their financial confidence and wellbeing, and the growth of our team means we’ll have increased capability to continue to strongly advocate for, and drive initiatives that help achieve these goals,” concluded Klipin.

Bishop’s appointment follows the recent appointment of Rachelle HardieNeil to the role of Chief Operating Officer in October 2022.

