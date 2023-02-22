Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Oyster Property Group Makes Key Executive Appointments

Wednesday, 22 February 2023, 1:14 pm
Press Release: Oyster Property Group

Leading unlisted property fund manager, Oyster Property Group, has announced key developments within its leadership team, with Steven Harris becoming General Manager – Investment and Fabio Pagano appointed to the role of General Manager – Property.

Oyster Chief Executive, Mark Schiele, says the appointments reflect Oyster’s commitment to building and fostering a team of New Zealand’s most talented property experts.

“Steven and Fabio not only understand the market we operate in from the ground up, but they also have proven experience in driving the value of commercial assets and delivering great outcomes for our investors and tenants,” says Schiele.

Steven Harris moves into the role of General Manager – Investment, after almost six years as General Manager – Property.

As General Manager – Investment, he will be responsible for leading and executing Oyster's investment strategy, including fund structuring, acquisitions and divestments, capital sourcing across Oyster’s retail, wholesale, and capital partner networks, and investor relations.

Harris has 17 years of commercial property experience in the New Zealand market and an 11-year tenure with Oyster. Prior to Oyster, he had a successful six-year career in commercial property valuation at CBRE.

Fabio Pagano has been appointed to the role of General Manager - Property. He will lead the strategic direction and management of Oyster’s $2 billion commercial property portfolio.

Pagano has over 15 years of property experience. He joins Oyster from Investore Property, managed by NZX listed Stride Property Group, where he played a key role in the growth of their Large Format Retail portfolio. His previous experience includes leadership of strategy and capital works delivery for the Ministry of Education in New Zealand and senior property management roles in Australia.

“Our people and our stakeholders will benefit greatly from the leadership capabilities, and deep sector experience that Steven and Fabio bring to these roles,” Schiele finishes.

