Deloitte Announce Best Managed Company For 2022

Thursday, 23 February 2023, 5:59 am
Press Release: Deloitte

Auckland, 22 February – Deloitte is thrilled to announce Barfoot & Thompson as the first ever Best Managed Company in New Zealand.

“Barfoot & Thompson have developed and embedded exceptional business management practices that have enabled the business to sustain a dominant market position, despite the challenges they have faced over nearly 100 years of business,” said Simon Chapman, Deloitte Partner and Best Managed Companies lead.

Approaching their 100th anniversary this year, Mr Chapman noted that “the company has demonstrated successful family succession, with the third and fourth generations of its founders now leading the business, alongside a wider management team.”

Established in Canada in 1993, Deloitte’s Best Managed Companies program celebrates the best of the world’s privately owned businesses. While 2022 was the first year the program has been run in New Zealand, it is now successfully run across more than 35 countries globally.

Applications will open soon for businesses who wish to participate in the 2023 program. Those selected to progress will participate in a programme of self-discovery with trained Deloitte coaches to glean insights into their own organisation, and a deeper understanding of where their strengths lie, as well as opportunities to develop further, relative to the program’s four pillars – strategy, culture and commitment, capabilities and innovation, and governance and financials.

“As businesses continue to face new challenges, it is important to maintain best practice across all aspects such as stakeholder engagement, brand, strategy, people and governance, and adapt these practices to meet the changing market conditions. Through the Best Managed Companies programme our coaches help entrant companies find ways to maintain their competitive advantage and position for success,” said Mr Chapman.

“We hope to build on the success of the Best Managed Companies programme in New Zealand each year and develop a cohort of companies that set the bar in terms of embedding robust business practices and processes on a global stage.”

Barfoot & Thompson joins a cohort of global Best Managed Companies, with opportunities to connect across the borders and share learnings.

For further information and details on how to enter the program, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.co.nz

