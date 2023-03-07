Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Pegasus Health CEO Mark Liddle Announces Resignation

Tuesday, 7 March 2023, 2:06 pm
Press Release: Pegasus Health

 Pegasus Health CEO Mark Liddle has announced his resignation today and will be leaving the role at the end of the month to travel overseas with his family. 
 

During his time with Pegasus, he has been providing leadership through earthquakes, the Port Hills fires, the mosque massacre, leading Pegasus through the pandemic and navigating the health reforms. “It is time to take a break, refresh and then find a new challenge,” he said. “I have had an incredibly enjoyable experience at Pegasus, and it has been an honour to guide the organisation over the past two years, and in my time as COO. 

The staff and management at Pegasus are purpose driven, committed, and highly skilled. Working alongside them has been a pleasure and I have no doubt that they will maintain the organisation's strength and ensure its crucial role in the Canterbury health system.” 

Mark has been in the CEO role for the past two years and was the chief operating officer for almost a decade. “Mark has been an excellent CEO. As incoming chair, I have been impressed by Mark and the senior leadership team. I am certain that this will not be the end of his contribution to the health sector and we wish him all the best in the future,” Pegasus chair Barry Bragg said. A market search for a replacement CEO and interim arrangements are being planned, he said.

