Foodstuffs North Island Officially Opens New Cross Dock And Depot Facility In Hastings

$20 million dollar investment in the local community

3,000 square metres facility on a site that’s 12,000 square metres

Six truck loading bays

New state-of-the-art facility will transform the way the co-op distributes groceries across the entire North Island

Unsung hero of the supermarket’s cyclone response, being used as a staging post for loading helicopters, trucks and other vehicles for reaching cut-off communities across the Hawke’s Bay

Will employ around 30 people

The second new regional transport depot to be opened by the co-op in the last six months

Foodstuffs North Island, the 100% New Zealand owned and operated co-operative behind PAK’nSAVE, New World and Four Square has today officially opened a new cross dock and depot facility in Hastings. This new state-of-the-art multi temperature facility is designed specifically for the supply and distribution of groceries and is transforming the way the co-op distributes groceries and other essentials across the entire North Island.

The new $20 million dollar facility is the second new regional transport depot to be opened by the co-op in the last six months and is equipped with dedicated docks for loading and unloading, which allows for up to six trucks to be loaded simultaneously, meaning more on-time deliveries. The facility will also be used for removing cargo from import containers arriving at Port Napier, allowing for an even more efficient distribution of supplies across the entire North Island.

Chief Executive of Foodstuffs North Island, Chris Quin said: "We’re delighted to officially open our new cross dock and depot facility in Hastings, it’s going to be a real game-changer for not only our operation in the region, but right across the North Island. It’ll help ensure food is distributed efficiently, safely, and with the highest levels of quality. It’s a really significant investment in the Hawkes Bay region and we’re excited to see the positive impact this new facility will have on our customers and on the wider community."

“Despite being newly opened, we’ve already given it one heck of a shake down following Cyclone Gabrielle. We made the strategic decision to use the site as our staging post for serving the region, so it’s been used for loading food and other essentials like star link kits onto helicopters, trucks, and other vehicles for reaching cut-off and isolated communities across the Hawke’s Bay and beyond. It’s been an unsung hero in helping us recover our operations so quickly in the wake of the cyclone.”

The new facility will also be used for cross-docking, where bulk orders arrive on large trucks, before being broken down into small orders for delivery to local stores by smaller vehicles. This will help ensure products are delivered to stores quickly and efficiently, helping ensure maximum freshness and quality.

The new building features automatic gates, laser lights for walkways, CCTV, multi temperature facilities for storing fresh, frozen and ambient products, automatic doors, six docks for safe and efficient rear loading of trucks, EV chargers and full electric forklift fleet. This state-of-the-art facility ensures all products are stored at the optimal temperature, providing the highest levels of freshness and quality.

The new building has 30 people employed by Foodstuffs North Island. This is a major investment for Foodstuffs North Island, and it is a testament to the co-op's commitment to providing high-quality, efficient, and safe food distribution services across the North Island.

