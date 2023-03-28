Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Foodstuffs North Island Officially Opens New Cross Dock And Depot Facility In Hastings

Tuesday, 28 March 2023, 5:16 pm
Press Release: Foodstuffs North island

  • $20 million dollar investment in the local community
  • 3,000 square metres facility on a site that’s 12,000 square metres
  • Six truck loading bays
  • New state-of-the-art facility will transform the way the co-op distributes groceries across the entire North Island
  • Unsung hero of the supermarket’s cyclone response, being used as a staging post for loading helicopters, trucks and other vehicles for reaching cut-off communities across the Hawke’s Bay
  • Will employ around 30 people
  • The second new regional transport depot to be opened by the co-op in the last six months

Foodstuffs North Island, the 100% New Zealand owned and operated co-operative behind PAK’nSAVE, New World and Four Square has today officially opened a new cross dock and depot facility in Hastings. This new state-of-the-art multi temperature facility is designed specifically for the supply and distribution of groceries and is transforming the way the co-op distributes groceries and other essentials across the entire North Island.

The new $20 million dollar facility is the second new regional transport depot to be opened by the co-op in the last six months and is equipped with dedicated docks for loading and unloading, which allows for up to six trucks to be loaded simultaneously, meaning more on-time deliveries. The facility will also be used for removing cargo from import containers arriving at Port Napier, allowing for an even more efficient distribution of supplies across the entire North Island.

Chief Executive of Foodstuffs North Island, Chris Quin said: "We’re delighted to officially open our new cross dock and depot facility in Hastings, it’s going to be a real game-changer for not only our operation in the region, but right across the North Island. It’ll help ensure food is distributed efficiently, safely, and with the highest levels of quality. It’s a really significant investment in the Hawkes Bay region and we’re excited to see the positive impact this new facility will have on our customers and on the wider community."

“Despite being newly opened, we’ve already given it one heck of a shake down following Cyclone Gabrielle. We made the strategic decision to use the site as our staging post for serving the region, so it’s been used for loading food and other essentials like star link kits onto helicopters, trucks, and other vehicles for reaching cut-off and isolated communities across the Hawke’s Bay and beyond. It’s been an unsung hero in helping us recover our operations so quickly in the wake of the cyclone.”

The new facility will also be used for cross-docking, where bulk orders arrive on large trucks, before being broken down into small orders for delivery to local stores by smaller vehicles. This will help ensure products are delivered to stores quickly and efficiently, helping ensure maximum freshness and quality.

The new building features automatic gates, laser lights for walkways, CCTV, multi temperature facilities for storing fresh, frozen and ambient products, automatic doors, six docks for safe and efficient rear loading of trucks, EV chargers and full electric forklift fleet. This state-of-the-art facility ensures all products are stored at the optimal temperature, providing the highest levels of freshness and quality.

The new building has 30 people employed by Foodstuffs North Island. This is a major investment for Foodstuffs North Island, and it is a testament to the co-op's commitment to providing high-quality, efficient, and safe food distribution services across the North Island.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Foodstuffs North island on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Buy Pure: New Organic Products And Production Act A Foundation For Our Future
New Zealand’s Parliament passed the Organic Products and Production Act, on Thursday 30 March 2023, signalling the end of ten years work and the beginning of a new period that will enable the organic sector... More>>


Statistics: Labour Productivity Rises 2.2 Percent
Labour productivity rose 2.2 percent in the year ended March 2022, according to figures released by Stats NZ today. The 2.2 percent rise in labour productivity was the largest growth in the measure since 2010... More>>


NIWA: On The Search For Invaders
Deep beneath Waitomo’s rolling hills lies a maze of caves and underground rivers. Here, NIWA researchers braved the dark waters to measure the current and hunt for fishy invaders under the twinkle of the cave’s magical glowworms... More>>


Statistics: Number Of New Homes Consented Down In February
There were 2,972 new homes consented in February 2023, down 29 percent compared with February 2022, according to figures released by Stats NZ today... More>>


Air New Zealand: Higher Wages For Air New Zealanders At Major Airports
Air New Zealand has increased its entry wage to $30 per hour as it looks to attract around 400 outstanding people to join its Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch airport teams... More>>

Farmers Market: New Research Finds Farmer’s Market Food Cheaper Than The Supermarket
A recent survey done throughout the country conducted by Farmers’ Markets New Zealand (FMNZ) has revealed that buying fresh food directly from the grower or producer costs less money than buying the same basket of goods from the supermarket... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 