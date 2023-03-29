Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Pay Gap Campaigners Thank Prime Minister - Pre-emptively

Wednesday, 29 March 2023, 5:15 am
Press Release: MindTheGap NZ

Pay Gap campaigners MindTheGap are thanking the Prime Minister for his support in addressing pay gaps – pre-emptively.

MindTheGap says it’s extremely awkward to be thanked for something you haven’t done. And that’s exactly why they’re sending profuse messages of thanks to Chris Hipkins.

In the next few weeks, the Government will consider recommendations from the committee tasked with looking at pay transparency including MindTheGap’s request for legislation to make pay gap reporting mandatory.

Throughout the week from March 29, the Prime Minister will be thanked via an airplane, a choir, and a mobile billboard. Over the coming days, he will also be thanked via a traditional media campaign inviting New Zealanders to send him their thanks via email. All for something he has yet to do.

"MindTheGap Co-founder Jo Cribb “We are going over-the-top on kindness to the Prime Minister because we need his support to get this legislation through to help address the pay gaps.

We’re appealing to all New Zealanders to support us in this campaign by sending their own pre-emptive thanks to Chris Hipkins by emailing the Prime Minister directly at chris.hipkins@parliament.govt.nz.

We know this legislation will change the pay packets of New Zealand’s wives, daughters, sisters, Pasifika, Māori, and other ethnic communities.

The pay gap has been here too long and is impacting the next generation. How do we explain to our daughters that they will earn less and have less saved for retirement for no reason other than their gender?

So, thank you Prime Minister for your support in pushing this legislation through. By doing so you are making history. ”

