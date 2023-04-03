Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Punakaiki Sets A Record For Investor Participation On Catalist Marketplace

Monday, 3 April 2023, 11:58 am
Press Release: Catalist

The Catalist stock exchange supporting small and medium-sized businesses achieved record investor participation during an event on its marketplace in the March shares offer for venture capital New Zealand technology investment business Punakaiki Fund.

Catalist Chief Executive Colin Magee said, “We’re fulfilling our goal to provide everyday retail investors with access to high-growth investments that aren’t usually publicly accessible, while facilitating businesses to successfully connect with a wider range of investors.

“The interest in this offer was a record for the Catalist marketplace and our robust platform easily handled the number of transactions involved from Kiwis investing in the growth economy,” Magee said.

More than 700 investors purchased shares in the Punakaiki Funds tradeable discounted rights and ordinary shares offer to retail and wholesale investors.

“When the number of shareholders trading their rights earlier in March are included, there were 828 investors involved in this fund raising,” Magee said.

  • 217,680 new shares in Punakaiki Funds were issued on 31 March (7.5% of its total shares now on issue).
  • The offer raised over $4.15 million.
  • A high proportion (216,306 shares) of the new investment was from existing shareholders or new investors taking up the tradeable discounted rights offer, compared with the number of new shares (1,374 shares) in the ordinary share offer.

“Catalist enabled a wide mix of Kiwis to invest in Punakaiki Funds and we’re pleased to connect them to this type of investment to diversify their portfolio,” Magee said.

The total funds traded on the Catalist platform for New Zealand small and medium businesses since it was established in 2020 is $40 million.

Underway now on the Catalist public market is the Matū Iramoe ordinary shares offer, which closes on 14 April, 2023.

On the Catalist private market, Fortland Capital has a limited partnership offer for its Kāmahi Land Fund. The auction closes for wholesale investors on 30 May, 2023.

Also, Hale Animal Health has an ordinary shares offer for wholesale investors open until 30 April, 2023. Ends

About Catalist:

Catalist Markets Ltd. is New Zealand’s only licensed stock exchange designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Investors can trade shares, debt securities and other financial products, while businesses can raise new capital. Catalist, which is regulated by the Financial Markets Authority, offers a Private Market for wholesale investors and a Public Market. Rather than a continuous trading stock exchange, Catalist uses regular auctions to better-suit smaller business listings.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Catalist on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Fonterra: Completes Divestment Of Chile Business
Fonterra has today completed the sale of its Chilean Soprole business to Gloria Foods - JORB S.A. (Gloria Foods). When announced in November 2022, the sale was subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals... More>>


Buy Pure: New Organic Products And Production Act A Foundation For Our Future
New Zealand’s Parliament passed the Organic Products and Production Act, on Thursday 30 March 2023, signalling the end of ten years work and the beginning of a new period that will enable the organic sector... More>>


Statistics: Labour Productivity Rises 2.2 Percent
Labour productivity rose 2.2 percent in the year ended March 2022, according to figures released by Stats NZ today. The 2.2 percent rise in labour productivity was the largest growth in the measure since 2010... More>>

Statistics: Number Of New Homes Consented Down In February
There were 2,972 new homes consented in February 2023, down 29 percent compared with February 2022, according to figures released by Stats NZ today... More>>


Air New Zealand: Higher Wages For Air New Zealanders At Major Airports
Air New Zealand has increased its entry wage to $30 per hour as it looks to attract around 400 outstanding people to join its Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch airport teams... More>>

Farmers Market: New Research Finds Farmer’s Market Food Cheaper Than The Supermarket
A recent survey done throughout the country conducted by Farmers’ Markets New Zealand (FMNZ) has revealed that buying fresh food directly from the grower or producer costs less money than buying the same basket of goods from the supermarket... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 