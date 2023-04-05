Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

One Hundred New Zealand Businesses To Report Pay Gaps

Wednesday, 5 April 2023, 5:51 am
Press Release: MindTheGap NZ

One hundred New Zealand businesses are now committed to reporting their pay gaps.

MindTheGap launched a business registry just over a year ago for businesses to voluntarily report their pay gaps and campaign co-founder Dellwyn Stuart says large increase in registrations demonstrates that pay gap reporting is seen as modern business practice.

“When we started the campaign in late 2021 we could only find about six organisations that were being transparent and reporting on their pay gaps. Now, a year after launching the Pay Gap Registry we have 100 committed organisations.”

MindTheGap focuses on employers with more than 50 staff, of which there are about 6000 in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Dellwyn Stuart says “I’m delighted with the leadership shown by these organisations. We know businesses don’t set out to have pay gaps, but when they do the analysis almost discover they have them.”

Ms Stuart says with the current labour market, it is important for businesses to be seen to be transparent about their reporting.

“Attracting and keeping great employees is a key priority for business at present and being fair about pay is crucial. Employees are placing a high value on transparency and they want to know their organisation is being open about and honest.”

Of the 100 businesses there is a broad range of sectors stepping up. Early reporters include the energy and financial sector. In the past year we’ve seen infrastructure companies like Fletcher Building, Aurecon and Beca reporting, and the first architectural firm Studio Pacific Architecture.

Many New Zealand companies have said it is time to start measuring and reporting their pay gaps so they can better understand the issues within their own businesses.

Shaun Philp, Chief People Officer, Chorus NZ: “The biggest piece of advice for businesses is to start. We’re all out there trying to solve the same problem. Get the data, because it’s the data that will make you take action”

MindTheGap is asking the Government to act quickly on pay transparency and require all employers to measure and report on pay gaps, but Ryan Ghisi from Xero says businesses shouldn’t be waiting for legislation to take action.

“Don’t wait until there's legislation to force your hand and don’t wait until you’re behind your peers. Reach out to companies who are doing work in this area. My experience is people are really willing to help you and support you on your pay gap reporting journey, so get out and get started,’ Ghisi says.

Ms Stuart says those reporting on their Pacific and Māori pay gaps remain a small percentage of the overall group with 16 of the businesses on the registry reporting these gaps.

“This is where the largest pay gaps are so it is important that we address this in legislation so both gendered and ethnicity discrimination come to an end”

At a Pay Transparency Hui held in February this year all business representatives agreed that the Government needs to legislate.

“Employers want a common approach and measure so comparisons are fair and are asking Government to work with them and agree a standard.”

MindTheGap is currently running a campaign to ask New Zealanders to pre-emptively thank the Prime Minister for his support in addressing pay gaps – pre-emptively. Messages can be emailed to the Prime Minister directly at chris.hipkins@parliament.govt.nz. Or click the link https://thankschrishipkins.co.nz .

